Welsh Government ministers approve plans for new wind farm

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Welsh Government ministers have approved a plans for a new wind farm which is considered to be a development of national significance

The plans for the site in Neath Port Talbot, which were approved with conditions in December, could now see the construction of six wind turbines with a maximum tip height of 200m in the village of Tonmawr near Port Talbot over the coming years.

As well as the six large turbines on land known as Mynydd Forch Dwm the site could also contain up to 10 hectares of solar photovoltaic panels mounted on frames fixed to the ground along with associated infrastructure such as battery storage facilities, electricity transformers, and access works.

Energy park

The proposal was brought forward by developers at Naturalis Energy who say they plan to provide “clean, carbon-free energy” to more than 25,000 homes from their energy park in Neath Port Talbot.

A website for the venture is active and reads: “Mynydd Fforch-Dwm Wind Farm is a proposal by Naturalis Energy to provide clean, carbon-free energy to homes and businesses across south Wales with a new renewable energy park near to the village of Tonmawr in Neath Port Talbot.

“Naturalis is a joint venture between Renantis and REG Windpower, two leading renewable energy companies powering millions of homes across the UK and Europe.”

A section of a report from Welsh Government adds: “The proposed development would have an installed capacity of circa 35 mega watts (MW) and have an operational life of 35 years after which it would be decommissioned and the site reinstated as close as practicable to its original condition.”

Opposition

The plans had faced opposition from a number of residents throughout the planning process with an action group even forming against the proposals they felt could leave the village of Tonmawr in “complete chaos”. Others in the area also raised concerns over the imposing size of the 200m structures so close to their village homes.

However the plans were later approved by ministers after recommendation by inspectors who said the proposal would be an “appropriately-located acceptable development that would bring economic, social, and environmental benefits” with no “significant adverse impact”.

