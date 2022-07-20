Welsh Government need to ‘do their job’ says Johnson after disgraced MP calls on him to brand devolution a ‘disaster’
Boris Johnson has said that the Welsh Government need to “do their job properly” after a disgraced MP called on him to brand devolution a disaster.
Speaking at his last ever PMQs before being replaced as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said that he wanted “devolution to work” but singled out Welsh Labour for criticism.
Independent MP Rob Roberts, who has lost the Conservative whip for sexually harassing a member of his staff, had called on Boris Johnson to use his final opportunity at the dispatch box to condemn devolution.
“Mr. Speaker, in September it will be the 25th anniversary of the referendum on devolution in both Scotland and Wales,” Delyn MP Rob Roberts said.
“One in 20 people in England and the NHS have been waiting for more than a year – in Wales, that’s one in five. And school leaders in Wales 75% of whom say that they don’t have enough capital to maintain their existing buildings regardless of building the others.
“In his final opportunity at the despatch box, will the Prime Minister and the Minister for the Union agree that in terms of Wales at least, devolution has been a disaster?”
We know the Tory’s are anti- devolution but to have this MP in particular lecturing anyone about disasters is a bit rich. pic.twitter.com/5yX8t3A9rL
— Carrie Harper 🏴 (@CarrieAHarper) July 20, 2022
Boris Johnson responded to say: “I want devolution to work. I think and I’ve had some good conversations with Mark Drakeford.
“But the devolved authorities, particularly labour in Wales, need to do their job properly.”
‘Failing’
Meanwhile, Ian Blackford has thanked Boris Johnson for driving support for Scottish independence to “new heights”.
The SNP Westminster leader told the Commons: “His Tory Brexit slashed £31 billion from the economy, the biggest fall in living standards since the 1970s. People’s pay in real terms falling at the fastest rate on record, with the worst economic growth forecast in the G20 outside of Russia and the highest inflation in 40 years.
“Personally, I would like to thank the Prime Minister in his capacity as Minister of the Union for driving support for independence to new heights.
“Westminster is holding Scotland back. The economy is failing and this Prime Minister has driven us to the brink of recession. Isn’t it the case that the Prime Minister’s legacy of catastrophic mismanagement has paved the way for the end of the Union?”
The Prime Minister noted “that’s not what I observed”, adding: “I am afraid to say, Scottish school standards are not what they should be because of the failure of the SNP.
“They are failing people who are tragically addicted to drugs. And the people of Scotland are facing another £900 million in tax because of the mismanagement of the SNP.”
Please kick this pervert out at the next election
Pervert.
Correction: Labour is a disaster, not devolution.
It is deeply irresponsible to keep on blaming devolution for the failures of the Welsh Labour Government, and Rob Roberts should know better.
It creates divisions as to where anyone opposing the Welsh Government’s policies could be misinterpreted as being anti-devolution. Furthermore it also gets Welsh Labour off the hook.
Dear old Fay Jones sitting in the background, looking completely lost and totally out of place. Just HTF do these people get to represent us, really doesn’t say much about the people who put them there, (is that an oxymoron?)
Rather laughable when you consider that the current Westminster Government is probably the most disastrous and incompetent government anywhere in the world!! Perhaps Rob Roberts would like to call out Tim Westwood for being a sex pest while he’s at it!! Roberts really is an odious little man.
How this man has the gall to stand up and make pronouncements following his actions, where if he had any scruples, or morals, he would have resigned, and furthermore endorse while a MP the denial of sufficient funds to the devolved Govs, by the party that threw him out, who he was elected to represent, is a disgrace. A truly odius creep.
As Harry H Corbett in Steptoe and Son with a London accent YOU DIRTY DIRTY OLD MAN