Welsh Government publishes Annual Report after ‘challenging’ year

The Welsh Government has published its Annual Report which sets out its progress towards achieving the 10 well-being objectives included in the current Programme for Government.

The report, which is the second of the current Senedd term, details achievements over the last year in healthcare, education reform and helping people with the cost-of-living crisis among others.

Some of the commitments are included in the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.

The second Co-operation Agreement annual report is due to be published by the end of the year.

Difficult times

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We continue to deliver in the most difficult of times. The last year has been another challenging one – marked by a deepening cost-of-living and energy crisis, the brutal war in Ukraine and the climate and nature emergencies. Our public services are recovering from the impact of the pandemic as we have thankfully moved beyond the emergency response.

“We have achieved a great deal over the last year, while delivering targeted support to help people with the cost-of-living crisis and a Super Sponsor scheme to support people fleeing the war in Ukraine. I especially want to pay tribute to everyone in Wales who has provided safety and security to people from Ukraine, which shows we are truly a Nation of Sanctuary.

“Even as we have had to make tough decisions because of the huge financial pressures, our budgets remain focused on protecting frontline public services, providing support for people during the cost-of-living crisis and delivering our priorities.”

