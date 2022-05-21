Welsh Government Senedd reform plans will ‘lock in a Labour government forever’ says Tory MP
Plans by the Welsh Government to reform the Senedd’s voting system will “lock in a Labour government forever” a Welsh Conservative MP has said.
Speaking at the Welsh Conservative conference in Newtown, Powys, Monmouth MP David TC Davies accused Labour and Plaid Cymru of keeping their plans secret until after the local election so as not to attract opposition by voters.
His comments come after the First Minister and leader of Plaid Cymru, in a joint statement last week, announced plans for all members to be elected through proportional representation, making Wales the first country in Britain to abolish the First Past the Post system at a parliamentary level.
But David TC Davies said that the Welsh Conservatives would “”fight against Welsh government plans to try and lock in a Labour government forever by removing local representation and fiddling with the voting system”.
“By creating huge constituencies and using close PR [proportional representation] lists they’re going to remove the local accountability, which was supposed to be one of the advantages of having a Senedd, and concentrate power in the hands of a few party managers,” he said.
“The simple fact that they kept these plans a secret until the day after the local council elections tells us all we need to know.”
[mid-contnt-banner]
‘Foundation’
In last week’s statement, Mark Drakeford and Adam Price said they wanted reform to be implemented in time for the next election in 2026, even if some of the changes are introduced on an interim basis.
They stated:
- The Senedd should have 96 Members.
- It should be elected using closed proportional lists with integrated statutory gender quotas and mandatory zipping. Seats should be allocated to parties using the D’Hondt formula.
- The 2026 Senedd election should use the final 32 UK Parliament constituencies proposed by the Boundary Commission for Wales once it has concluded its 2023 Parliamentary Review.
- These constituencies should be paired to create 16 Senedd constituencies. Each constituency should elect six Members.
- A full boundary review should be instigated in this Senedd term and its recommendations should take effect from the subsequent Senedd election.
Mr Drakeford said: “The case for Senedd reform has been made. We now need to get on with the hard work to create a modern Senedd, which reflects the Wales we live in today. A Parliament that truly works for Wales.
“The joint position statement we are publishing today will help support the important work of the cross-party Special Purpose Committee to move Senedd reform forwards.”
Mr Price added. “These reforms will lay the foundations for a stronger Welsh democracy and a fairer, more representative Senedd that will look entirely different to the outdated political system at Westminster.
“A stronger, more diverse, more representative Senedd will have a greater capacity to perform its primary purpose of making a positive difference to the lives of the people of Wales.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The Tories would never dream of doing anything like that!
What he actually means is: the greater the quality of the democracy the less likely it is people with selfish motives that act on behalf of the monied classes can grab the reigns of power and smash everything up.
…boo hoo…
Why doesn’t that judas worry about the voting system in his beloved westminster that is 300 years out of date? We knew these were being planned because it was in 2 seperate party manifestos. This a-hole has zero to do with the Senedd, so keep that fascist nose out.
If Wales went fully first past the post as what Peter Hain was advocating a decade ago then yes we would have a permanent Labour one party state majority. Proportional representation actually helps the Conservatives, can’t they see that?
TC Davies misses the point. The only reason labour will continue in power indefinitely is if people continue voting for them in greater numbers than for other parties. That will happen under any electoral system. Having said that, the system proposed isnt proportional and also places power firmly in the hands of party managers. It completely removes choice from voters over which individuals represent them. Replacing de Hondt with STV would be more proportional and would give voters a say over who represents them. TC is a bit dim but he does have at least a partial point. Sometimes even… Read more »
He’s ALWAYS wrong in EVERY way. It comes with being a Vidkun.
Your last para sums up our present weakness. Too much rejoicing about “change” but the outcome will most likely protect Labour control, sometimes aided by a minor party. It will NOT deliver independence as long as anything remotely akin to that situation prevails.
If anything will lock in a permanent left wing government it’s the appalling behaviour of the English tories and their lickspittals.
I do believe STV would be best but Davies has got a right cheek to complain given how Westminster’s electoral system delivers Tory governments on a minority of the vote. It’s a total joke that the Tories have any say in the governance of Wales whatsoever. They have control of no local authorities and have never won a national vote in Wales for the entire history of democracy here.
They have control of no local authorities and have never won a national vote in Wales for the entire history of democracy here.
____________
Indeed so. The last time the Tories won an General Election in Cymru was 1859.
Methuselah and I were classmates back then and I can tell you they weren’t the good ol’ days some of you whippersnappers think them to me. Why, Joseph Williams, our 8 year old neighbour down the road, had just been stopped from going up chimneys …