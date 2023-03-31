Welsh Government signs land deal for regeneration site in Porthcawl

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A major development on Porthcawl’s waterfront has moved a step closer after the Welsh Government confirmed it purchased parcels of land on the seafront.

The announcement came after Welsh ministers confirmed they had secured the ownership of sections of land on a 20 hectare site, at the heart of the area for Bridgend Council’s regeneration in Porthcawl.

The sale includes the Coney Beach Amusement Park site and the adjoining section of land known locally as the monster park. It is now expected that the amusement park, which has been a popular feature in the town for more than 100 years, will continue to run for up to three years before any work starts.

The land located at Sandy Bay, will now be used as part of the proposed mixed-use development in the area that is expected to feature a new housing estate, retail business facilities, a new primary school, and a number of recreational and leisure opportunities.

Griffin Park

It will also see the area of Griffin Park increased in size and altered, with a road system running through the lower section of the park where the tennis courts are currently based.

A spokesperson for Bridgend council said: “With the two sites now unlocked for significant new development, Welsh Government and Bridgend County Borough Council will work in partnership to regenerate the area in line with the Local Development Plan and the Placemaking Strategy for Porthcawl.

“As part of the ambitious new plans for the area, Griffin Park will double in size. Access to the beach will be improved, and new retail, business and visitor facilities will be introduced along with a new primary school and around 900 much-needed new homes.

“The plans for the area, which draw on feedback from a recent community consultation asking local people what sort of facilities they want for Porthcawl, include new and significantly improved open space for residents and visitors to enjoy. This is in addition to a 200 metre seaside park already planned as part of the nearby Salt Lake development.”

Speaking after the announcement Pat Evans, of Coney Beach Amusement Park, said: “Generations of our family have lived and worked alongside each other here at Coney Beach for over 100 years. We will be forever proud of our showman heritage and the memories that we have created for all our customers who have visited us and shared in our love of the ‘fun of the fair’ and the legacy that Coney Beach leaves.

“We are confident in Welsh Government and Bridgend County Borough Council’s ability to deliver on the community ambitions as we move into this new era and were pleased to agree to operate Coney Beach for a few more years to give continuity for the town before the redevelopment commences. May Porthcawl continue to prosper.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

