Welsh Government style guide slammed as ‘woke’ by right-wing press has same advice as UK Government guide
A Welsh Government style guide slammed as “woke” by the right-wing press has the same advice as the UK Government’s own style guide.
The Times and Daily Mail claimed that the Welsh Government had drawn up a “list of banned words” for civil servants.
Andrew RT Davies, the Welsh Conservative Senedd leader, added that the Welsh government had “well and truly lost the plot” over the guide, and an anonymous civil servant quoted by the Times said that “‘It is a massive A-Z but the only one missing is W for woke. It is just getting so nit-picking, well if I was allowed to say that.”
But it was quickly pointed out on social media that much of the advice within it is replicated within the UK Government’s own A-Z guide to civil servants.
The Daily Mail listed the words Brexit, Welsh Assembly, HM Government and able-bodied among those banned by the Welsh Government.
But in its own style guide the UK Government also advises the use of ‘Welsh Parliament’ or ‘Senedd Cymru’. On Brexit they say that civil servants should only use it “to provide historical context”.
The UK Government style guide also, as the Welsh Government guide does, notes that civil servants should use “UK government – never HM government”.
The Daily Mail and @AndrewRTDavies having an utter meltdown about the fact that the Welsh Government have a style guide and that the style guide tells civil servants not to use “Her Majesty’s Government”
Guess which other Government has a style guide that has the same rule… pic.twitter.com/zTgGwazSHL
— GutoA (@cwlcymro) December 28, 2021
In the guide of inclusive language the UK Government tell civil servants to avoid words such as “able-bodied”, advising “non-disabled” instead. It includes a list of “words to avoid” noting that users should “a passive, victim words. Use language that respects disabled people as active individuals with control over their own lives.”
It also notes that “we aim to use positive language about disability, avoiding outdated terms that stereotype or stigmatise”.
The UK Government’s style guide also tells civil servants to refer to the Guardian’s style guide if there is anything not covered by their own list of words and phrases, which itself tells users to use Senedd Cymru wich was “formerly National Assembly for Wales”. It also advises against using BAME if it is possible “to be more specific”.
The UK Government style guide also includes a long list of other words to avoid, including “agenda” (plan) and “dialogue” (discussion).
Reacting to the Welsh Government’s updated style guide, however, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies told the Times they had “well and truly lost the plot”.
He added: “Only last week we had ministers cancelling ‘women’ from sex education in Wales, and now they’re consigning Brexit and Her Majesty to the political correctness bin.
“It’s a bonkers misuse of public money and a complete and utter waste of time. Civil servants who are just looking to get on with their day job shouldn’t be subjected to such nonsense.
“And to be frank, the Labour Welsh government has much more important things it should be tackling, such as the chronic problems in our NHS, and our crumbling road infrastructure, which continues to serve as a national embarrassment. Wasting energy on problems that don’t even exist sadly epitomises the current socialist regime we have in Cardiff Bay, who seem intent on imposing a woke ideology right across Welsh public life.”
It is nice to see that the right-wing Tory press doesn’t discriminate against “Welsh” Conservatives and will happily platform the nonsense of RT Davis just as they platformed the Tories in England….
We will see more of this, the UK press are lining up to attack the Senedd because it is out of line with the backwards establishment that they and Westminster represent.
Well, we must be doing something right if the Tory press can’t seem to go a single day without taking an inexpertly aimed swipe. It says so much more about them than us.
I hope Mark Drakeford thinks of it as a badge of honour.
So eager to prove he’s actually relevant on the political stage in Wales, RT is now coming out with this sort of drivel, that he obviously has not bothered to research or check its origins or accuracy. It is making him look more foolish by the day, and undermine his attempt at trying to be relevant. These actions may gain kudos in London, but here they make him look foolish.
“Research”. Andrew RT? Don’t be daft! He’s a classically prejudiced, shoot-from-the-hip Tory nincompoop (and that’s being kind because it is the season of goodwill).
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and confirm it, Andrew. What a plonker.
What a wonderful story; it exposes so much nonsense gnawing at the core of the political elites on this island! This type of ‘guide’ is exactly the type of document that shows that the current way of doing politics is very much “us and them” – this is how one must speak to the lumpen proletariat, you see. How can we believe that we are electing individuals of merit from the midst of the citizenry when we all know that a politician is indeed a politician, part of the political class, serving their own whilst paying lip service to the… Read more »
Predictably the Tory propaganda machine are attacking with all guns blazing. There is a nervousness in Tory government ranks that Mark is becoming too popular. The Welsh are getting too uppity. They are even thinking for themselves. How dare they!! Time to use the powerful English press and media to crush such rebellious behaviour. It works well because it beguiled them once to self-harm. They voted for Brexit!! In a previous comment I made on this site I did predict this media attack on Mark was about to happen.
You can tell the Tories are worried about the Welsh independence movement – ‘everything’ the Welsh government does is now being attacked whereas only a few years ago it was simply ignored. Wales is finally standing up and being heard and – as a result of Covid – being listened to by people in England too. The Union is breaking up, English dominance is in decline – Westminster hates this but it is now too late to stop.
RT clutches his school cap behind his back, and tells teacher that them over there………..