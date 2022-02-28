Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Welsh Government tells translators to remove ‘derogatory’ ‘the’ from Ukraine

28 Feb 2022 2 minutes Read
Ukraine on a map

The Welsh Government has updated its guidance to translators to tell them to remove the “derogatory” ‘the’ from Ukraine.

The page of its searchable database of terms used by Welsh Government translators in their everyday work has been updated today to tell staff and freelancers working for the government to make the change.

That means removing the definite article ‘the’ in English and the fannod ‘yr’ in Welsh, it says.

“Note that the Welsh Government Translation Service advises against using the definite article in front of the name for Ukraine, in English and in Welsh,” the website now says.

“Ukrainians generally consider doing so to be derogatory, in any language.”

In Welsh the advice notes that using ‘yr’ could “undermine their right to be a sovereign nation”.

The use of the definite article is thought to have arisen because ‘ukraina’ originally meant ‘borderland’ and so would be translated as ‘the borderlands’. Following independence in 1991 however, the Ukrainian government explicitly requested that they would be referred to as Ukraine without the ‘the’.

There has also been a campaign to use Kyiv rather than Kiev (the capital’s Russian name) in English and Welsh, with has gained further traction as a result of the Russian invasion on Thursday.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rhosddu
Rhosddu
1 hour ago

That was a pretty unforgivable error in both languages – the country’s been known as Ukraine since independence. As for their capital: Kyiv it is for me from now on, then.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Rhosddu
4
Reply
John Brooks
John Brooks
1 hour ago
Reply to  Rhosddu

And Moskva, Praha, Munchen, ‘Paree’, Osterreich, Deutschland etc etc?

-2
Reply
GW Atkinson
GW Atkinson
1 hour ago
Reply to  John Brooks

It’s called solidarity.

1
Reply
Stuart Cane
Stuart Cane
44 seconds ago
Reply to  John Brooks

When Ukraine’s capital city is being bombed by the Russians I can understand why they might want it to be referred by its Ukrainian name rather than its Russian one.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.