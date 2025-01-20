Welsh Government to investigate rule change to section of M4

Emily Price

A major rule change to a section of the M4 in south Wales is being considered by the Welsh Government to ease congestion.

A suggestion to only allow cars in the outside lane between junction 38 and 43 of the motorway was put forward by Swansea East MS, Mike Hedges.

The idea will now be investigated to see if it would have an impact on improving traffic flow in the area.

The latest traffic data from 2023 shows that the annual average daily traffic flow in that section of the motorway is just under 87,500 motor vehicles.

‘Frustrated’

Mr Hedges says people using the stretch of road in Swansea have become “frustrated” with lorries overtaking other lorries leading to causing congestion.

He said: “I use the section of the M4 between junction 43 and 38 several times a week and I know only too well the frustrations, especially at rush hour, of the congestion there.”

While acknowledging adding a third lane would be both costly and “impractical”, the Labour MS suggested limiting the second lane to be “cars only” or keeping the outside lane for through traffic only.

Mr Hedges explained: “I believe that the change I suggested to the minister to make the second lane ‘cars only’ would help because it is very frustrating when a slow-moving lorry overtakes a very-slow-moving lorry, and slows everyone down.

“My further suggestion is to make the outside lane for through traffic and this would also go some way to alleviating the problem. While accepting that it would be impractical and too costly to provide a third lane, something has to be done to improve traffic flow on this stretch of M4.”

Positive

Mr Hedges’ idea was positively received by Wales’ Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates, who said he was aware that the area could get crowded with vehicles at peak times.

The transport minister said: “Mike has kindly raised the issue of what the French call ‘elephant racing’ with me in recent days.

“I think his suggestions certainly merit investigation, and I will therefore ask my officials to investigate the suggestion of limiting certain traffic to one lane, to ensure that traffic can move more freely in the outer lane.

“And I will see what that might have in terms of positive effects on transport flows and on air quality, and indeed on safety.”

He added that if the changes proposed by Mr Hedges were found to have a “positive impact”, the Welsh Government could implement the solution.

The transport minister said: “I will report back as soon as I can. My understanding is that if they are found to have a positive impact, the next step would be to obtain motorway regulations, and that could take many, many months.

“But, as I say to Mike Hedges, if that is a solution to be pursued, we will pursue it.”

