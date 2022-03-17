Welsh Government to organise trade exhibitions around the world to grow Wales’ export market

The Welsh Government have announced that they will organise a series of overseas trade exhibitions around the world in order to grow Wales’ export market.

Overseas Trade Events will take place in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, Australasia and Africa as part of a plan to help new and existing exporters to expand into new overseas around the globe.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said that they would invest over £4m over the next year to support Welsh businesses find new export opportunities.

According to the most recent data, Welsh firms exported £14.3 billion worth of goods in the year ending September 2021. For the third quarter of 2021, Welsh exports to the EU were up 4%, and up 27% to markets outside of the EU (compared to the previous quarter) – while exports decreased for the UK as a whole during the same period.

“The Welsh Government is fully committed to helping Welsh businesses grow, helping them to create new jobs closer to home and boosting the Welsh economy,” Vaughan Gething said.

“Exporting is a great way of doing just that, and that’s why we want to encourage more Welsh businesses to export their goods and services internationally.”

‘Cutting edge’

The Welsh Government said that the funding announced today will enable the delivery of an “ambitious and comprehensive range of export development programmes” during 2022/23, including:

The delivery of Phase 2 of the New Exporter Programme, commencing in April, which is aimed at converting businesses that do not export or do not do so often into new and sustainable exporters;

The development of “newly established Export Clusters”, focussed on key sectors to encourage companies to work collaboratively to overcome export barriers; and,

The delivery of a comprehensive programme of Overseas Trade Events which will support businesses to visit key export markets and take part in overseas trade exhibitions to showcase their goods and services on a global platform. In 2022/23, the programme will have a strong focus on the vital European export market, as well as activities in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, Australasia and Africa, they said.

Speaking at the Explore Export Wales conference in Cardiff, Vaughan Gething said that the announcement constituted an “an ambitious programme of export support” that would “support Welsh businesses find new opportunities in markets globally, helping to secure and create new jobs here in Wales”.

“The comprehensive and far reaching programme of export support for 2022/23 I’m announcing today will help us deliver the commitments we’ve set out in our Export Action Plan for Wales by supporting the growth of our economy through increasing Welsh exports now and in the longer term,” he said.

“We have so many unique and cutting edge products and services here in Wales. We’re determined to do all we can to support businesses to showcase them on a global platform to develop international trading opportunities and raise the profile of Welsh industry internationally.”

