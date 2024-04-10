Welsh Government to review findings of landmark Cass Review

Emily Price

The Welsh Government has confirmed it will review the findings of a landmark report which found that children’s gender care in the NHS has been based on weak evidence.

Published today (April 10) the Cass Review concluded that young people have been caught up in a “stormy social discourse” when it comes to gender care.

The lengthy report, which has been described as a “watershed moment”, found that children have been let down by a lack of research and evidence on the use of puberty blockers and hormones.

The recommendations have prompted NHS England, which had already stopped puberty blockers being given to under-16s, to announce a review into the use of hormones.

It has also written to local NHS leaders to ask that they pause first appointment offers at adult gender clinics to young people before their 18th birthday, as it also intends to carry out a major review of these services.

Among her 32 recommendations, Dr Cass called for a “follow-through” service for 17 to 25-year-olds rather than this “vulnerable” group going straight into adult clinics.

The retired consultant paediatrician said: “Ideology on all sides has directed care, rather than care being directed by normal principles of paediatrics and mental health.”

She spoke of professionals feeling “anxious” about what the appropriate course of action to take has been when caring for children.

Better picture

All young people using gender services should from now on be asked to be part of research, Dr Cass’s report said, in a bid to build a better picture of the long-term outcomes for patients.

The report concluded that “for the majority of young people, a medical pathway may not be the best way” to address their needs.

The probe was first announced in 2020 after “significant concerns” were raised about care at the Gender Identity and Development Service (Gids) operating out of London’s Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.

It was the only specialist gender clinic for young people in Wales and England and was closed after being branded “inadequate” by inspectors.

With the publication of the review, it emerged that adult clinics had refused to support a study on outcomes for 9,000 young people who have moved from the now-shut gender service at the Tavistock trust into adult gender dysphoria clinics.

Dr Cass said it would have been a “world-leading opportunity” to add to the evidence base and described it as “hugely disappointing” that they had decided not to take part.

Six of the seven adult clinics declined to support the study, with reasons for not doing so including ethical considerations and concerns about funder motivation and political interference.

Two new regional hubs for children’s gender care opened earlier this month following the closure of Gids – both are in England.

In Wales, children with gender dysphoria looking to speak to a doctor about changing their gender have to go to London.

Mermaids, a transgender youth support charity, said the “current system is failing trans youth” and called for the NHS to “resist pressures from those who seek to limit access to healthcare” and instead “act urgently to provide gender services which are timely, supportive and holistic”.

‘Gender distress’

Welsh Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi said politicians have “shied away” from discussing the best way forward for children experiencing gender distress.

Shadow Education Minister, Laura Anne Jones called on the Welsh Government to adopt the Cass Review’s recommendations into the new school curriculum in Wales to ensure that parents and pupils are supported.

The Welsh Government said it is committed to improving gender care in Wales.

A spokesperson said: “The Cass Review aims to ensure children and young people who are questioning their gender identity or experiencing gender dysphoria, and require support from the NHS, receive a high standard of care that meets their needs and is safe, holistic and effective.

“We are committed to improving the Gender Identity Development pathway and the support available for young people in Wales, in line with the commitments in our LGBTQ+ plan.

“We will consider the review’s findings and continue to be driven by the evidence to support the needs of young people who are questioning their gender.”

