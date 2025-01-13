Welsh Government to spend £1.2m funding on Keep Wales Tidy

Over £1.2m of government funding will go towards non-profit organisation, Keep Wales Tidy, to support their national initiative to eradicate litter and waste.

The extended funding was confirmed today by Deputy First Minister responsible for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies.

The Welsh Government’s ‘Local Environment Quality Funding’ will assist Keep Wales Tidy with their community groups, volunteers and local authorities across the country.

Increased budget

The new £1.2m budget will help more than 2,500 volunteers in their bid to tackle litter across Wales and improve local environments.

Irranca-Davies said: “This funding is crucial to supporting all the dedicated volunteers across Wales who give their time to cleaning up our local streets and green spaces.”

Keep Wales Tidy CEO, Owen Derbyshire, said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements made possible through our ongoing partnership with the Welsh Government.”

With increased funding, Keep Wales Tidy are able to continue “creating cleaner, greener spaces” as well as “boosting local pride and well-being”.

Keep Wales Tidy claim the funds will also help to “stop litter at the source”, as they are able to establish a “new litter monitoring system” to determine where to focus prevention.

Mr Derbyshire commented: ‘We’re excited to keep building a brighter, more sustainable future for Wales together.”

