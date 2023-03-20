Welsh Government urged to conduct an urgent review into resilience of links between Anglesey and the mainland

The Welsh Government is being urged to hold an urgent review into the resilience of links between Anglesey and the mainland following the closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge last autumn.

The bridge was closed in October 2022 due to safety concerns and only reopened last month, hitting local businesses and communities and creating congestion on the Britannia Bridge.

Last month the government announced it had abandoned plans for the construction of a third Menai bridge as part of its roads review, which scrapped most major roadbuilding projects.

Anglesey Council Leader, Councillor Llinos Medi said: “The economic future and the welfare of Anglesey residents is dependent on these links. Both bridges also provide vital connectivity for the rest of the region.”

“Our situation here is unique compared to other parts of Wales as we depend on only two bridges linking us to the mainland. Recent events have shown that they are just not resilient enough and communities can be left isolated.

“We are therefore calling on the Welsh Government to hold an urgent review to come up with solutions that can be implemented as soon as possible.”

Holyhead

She added, “There is a need to ensure that the residents can live their lives from day to day – gain access to work, education, health and emergency services. Also, there’s a need to ensure an economic connection to the UK’s second busiest port in Holyhead; from a tourism perspective as well as our current Freeport application.”

The North Wales Regional Leadership Board, which includes all North Wales Council Leaders and Chief Executives, and other public sector organisations has supported calls for a review.

The Board has already raised its own concerns about infrastructure issues, resilience, and access to essential services and employment with the Welsh Government.

Anglesey Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams, will now be writing to the Welsh Government on behalf of the Full Council.

He said, “The Full Council’s notice of motion has also gained the support of the Gwynedd and Anglesey Public Services Board, which is charged with improving the economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being of both counties.”

“In addition to resilience and economic prosperity, ensuring robust links with the mainland is crucial in terms of Anglesey’s profile and reputation.”

