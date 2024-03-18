Welsh Government urged to follow Westminster lead on 20mph guidance for councils

Emily Price

The Welsh Government has been urged to adopt the UK Government’s plans to involve local residents in council decisions to roll out 20mph speed limits.

Strengthened guidance for councils on 20mph are among the latest raft of measures to be announced on Westminster’s Plan for Drivers.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said “local consent” should be put first to ensure Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) and 20mph speed limits have the support of those living in the area.

An LTN is a residential area where access to motorised traffic is restricted using barriers or bollards.

On Sunday (March 17) the Department for Transport published new draft statutory guidance for councils set to be implemented this summer.

It set out that they must gain buy-in from local people, businesses and emergency services when considering implementing new road schemes.

This could involve in-person events, online engagement, and leaflet drops to involve the whole community in the process.

It means that authorities must consider whether a new scheme has local support before it is implemented.

‘Mismanaged’

Under powers from the Traffic Management Act, the UK Government could ultimately take control of an authority’s roads if they are deemed to be widely mismanaged.

The plan will take place in England only because transport in Wales is devolved.

The Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies has urged the Welsh Government should to roll out a similar initiative.

He said: “The Labour Welsh Government’s default 20mph speed limit is disastrous – it’s causing bus routes to be scrapped, hammering the economy by up to £9 billion a year and making congestion even worse.

“I welcome the Department for Transport’s move to ensure local people have their voices heard. However, given transport is devolved – meaning it’s the full responsibility of the Labour Welsh Government – the Department for Transport’s latest plan is taking place in England only.

“But the Labour Welsh Government needs to adopt this initiative and allow local people to decide whether they want 20mph default speed limits in their area.

“Ultimately, it’s local people that know what is best for their local community, not Labour Welsh Government ministers.”

The Welsh Tories have heavily opposed the 20mph default limit promising to scrap it if they were ever in power in Wales.

Mr Davies added: “A 20mph speed limit outside schools, hospitals and other appropriate area is something I support, but the Labour Welsh Government’s current approach is divisive and wrong.”

Guidance

In September last year, Wales became the first UK nation to shift the 30mph default speed limit to 20mph.

The Welsh Government provided guidance for councils to follow when deciding which routes should remain at 30mph.

Some local authorities have been criticised for not consulting properly on which roads should “opt out” of the default speed limit.

This is thought to be because department resources are overstretched.

A review will be undertaken this year to look at the current guidance and decide whether the flexibility is enough for Welsh councils.

The Welsh Government says the new default speed limit will save lives and save the NHS money.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “We want local people to have their voices heard, and any traffic schemes to have the consent of those they impact.

“Well thought out schemes, like 20mph limits outside schools, can make our roads safer, but we are raising the bar to help ensure all traffic schemes work for everyone in the community.

“We’re on the side of drivers, and these latest measures show we’re getting on with delivering what we promised in our Plan for Drivers – making their lives better, fairer and cheaper, and helping people travel in the way that works best for them.”

A record breaking petition calling for the new road regulation to be scrapped was handed in to the Senedd last week after amassing almost half a million signatures.

The Senedd petitions committee is expected to recommend it for debate.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The default 20mph speed limit was introduced in Wales to improve safety for all road users and to save lives.

“In their role as the local highway authority, local authorities are able to make changes to speed limits at any time.

“We have appointed a team of experts to review how the guidance has been applied and to suggest ways we could help highway authorities make changes.”

