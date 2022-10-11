Welsh Government urged to fund improvements to landslip-hit road

Rhiannon James, Local Democracy Reporter

The Welsh Government has been urged to fund improvements to a road which has been hit by a landslip and significant ground movement in recent years.

Councillor Sean Morgan, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, has said he is seeking an urgent meeting with ministers to discuss long-awaited structural repairs to the A469, which links the communities of Pontlottyn and New Tredegar.

The Labour councillor said: “We have submitted a bid to Welsh Government to progress a major improvement scheme and I am keen to meet with ministers to stress the importance of these works and explain the negative impact the ongoing situation is having on the surrounding communities.

“I am seeking an urgent site visit with the minister, the local MP Gerald Jones and MS Dawn Bowden – who have been active on this issue, as well as council officials in order to see first-hand the detrimental economic and social impact this issue is having within the locality and the wider region.”

A landslip occurred on the road in Troedrhiwfuwch in early 2014 and further ground movement was detected at the site following Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Since 2020, the A469 has been reduced to single lane traffic, which Cllr Morgan said has caused inconvenience and delays.

‘Under review’

When asked to comment, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “This scheme is under review pending the advice of the Roads Review Panel.”

The Welsh Government has recently announced that it has stopped supporting new road schemes and is reviewing all such bids submitted by local authorities.

Despite this, Caerphilly County Borough Council has said it is “confident” that this is a maintenance scheme, as it is a repair to an existing highway.

Dawn Bowden MS said: “There is a strong case for the improvements needed to the A469. As the local constituency Member of the Senedd for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney I have worked with colleagues to make the case for this work to begin.

“In recent correspondence the minister has made it clear that decisions will be made as part of a Wales-wide review of road schemes. That review has been completed and final decisions are now awaited.”

The panel’s decision is expected to be announced this autumn.

