Welsh Government urged to improve safety on Britannia Bridge

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A police chief has written to Welsh Government asking it to improve safety on the Britannia Bridge.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Dunbobbin has written to the Welsh Government’s transport secretary Ken Skates, asking for higher barriers on the bridge.

Mr Dunbobbin wants to make the landmark safer and reduce the number of people considering taking their own lives.

Safer

He said: “This is why I believe that Welsh Government, in partnership with police and local authorities, should work to make those areas where people attempt suicide safer.

“It has been brought to my attention by a local councillor that the sides of the Britannia Bridge when crossing are very low…”

“Is Welsh Government, through Traffic Wales and the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent, able to create a more effective suicide prevention scheme for Britannia Bridge…

He added: “It is important that we ensure people contemplating or attempting suicide receive the best care possible to help them in times of severe mental anguish. But anything we can do to make attempts more difficult could give us the time and opportunity to reach people in need before it is too late.

“Physical changes to the barriers on the bridge and a better plan for suicide prevention could help stop suicide and save lives. As Cabinet Secretary for this area, I ask that you work with us on this matter and explore the opportunities to make the Britannia Bridge safer for all residents and users, especially those experiencing the most difficult circumstances.”

The letter will be presented for debate at the North Wales Police and Crime Panel at a meeting at Conwy’s Bodlondeb HQ on Monday 27 January.

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at [email protected].

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

