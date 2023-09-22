Welsh Government urged to re-think implementation of 20mph speed limit

Plaid Cymru has urged the Welsh Government to review the impact of the new default 20mph restrictions throughout Wales, which were introduced last Sunday.

The party is also calling for a review of the guidelines that local authorities have been asked to follow.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, Plaid Cymru’s leader, argued that helping Local Authorities by empowering them to review and make further exemptions to some roads in a way which makes sense in that area, as well as providing the funding required to deliver that, could ease some public concerns about the proposals.

Heated

“The debate surrounding the 20mph legislation has been heated on both sides,” he said.

“Trading blows on Twitter will not allow us to move on in a sensible manner which balances safety with local needs.

“I want to see the Labour Welsh Government acting on the Plaid Cymru amendment which was supported by the Senedd last week, empowering communities to review and make further exemptions to roads in areas where that makes sense, but also taking immediate steps to review the actual guidelines which allow Local Authorities to make those exemptions.

“Councils nationwide should have more flexibility – for example, their ability to make exemptions should not be limited to A roads and B roads only.

“There are legitimate points on both sides of the debate, but we are now seeing some engaging in bad faith.

“I support the principle of introducing lower limits where they’re needed, but they need to work on the detail to garner more public support for this change so that fewer lives are lost on our roads each year.”

The introduction of the new speed limit has sparked a fierce backlash among some members of the public.

A petition launched calling for the repeal of the laws has passed 380,000 signatures, making it the most popular Senedd petition of all time.

The Welsh Government has dismissed calls for the petition to be debated, however.

Next week Lee Water’s, the minister who led the introduction of the new 20mph speed limit will face a Conservative no confidence vote.

Welsh Tory transport spokeswoman Natasha Asghar said: “His position is untenable, it’s time for him to go.”

