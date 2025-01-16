Welsh Government ‘utterly failing’ on waiting lists

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

Plaid Cymru called for action to tackle the NHS backlog, accusing Labour of “utterly failing” and leaving more than 620,000 people languishing on long waiting lists.

Mabon ap Gwynfor, the party’s shadow health secretary, warned waiting lists have hit record highs in every month since March, including each month of the first minister’s time in office.

He said: “And what’s been the response of this [Welsh] Government? Firstly, to blame everybody else: blame the patients, blame health managers, blame royal colleges, blame everybody and deny responsibility.

“After 25 years of governing, they decided to go on a listening exercise and hear people telling them what they should have known years ago.

“Then, each month leading up to Christmas, a new strategy was put in place, and each month, the numbers on waiting lists were increasing.”

‘Frightening’

Leading a Plaid Cymru debate, Mr ap Gwynfor pointed to his party’s five-point plan to tackle NHS waiting lists which was unveiled this week.

His colleague Sioned Williams raised the “alarming” rise of the use of private health care, warning deep-rooted inequalities are becoming increasingly stark.

Accusing Labour of eroding Aneurin Bevan’s vision for the NHS, she said statistics show a 77% rise in admissions to private hospitals in Wales over five years.

Ms Williams added: “58% of Welsh people have either accessed private health care or know friends or family who have done so, which is higher than the UK average.”

Llŷr Gruffydd, a fellow Plaid Cymru Senedd member, said: “Now, the situation in north Wales, in my region, is frightening, if I’m honest…. There is a whole generation of children and young people with conditions such as ADHD and autism being let down.”

‘Chronic underfunding’

James Evans, the Conservatives’ shadow health secretary, warned the NHS is in crisis, with more than 23,000 people waiting at least two years for treatment.

“This isn’t just inefficiency,” he said. “It’s a symptom of a deeper problem and the chronic underfunding and neglect of our social care system.”

Mr Evans called for an independent review of NHS Wales to “fix a system that has been broken by years of Labour mismanagement”.

Russell George, who chairs the Senedd’s health committee, raised concerns about Powys health board’s “ridiculous” proposals to balance its books.

The Tory said: “In Shrewsbury or Telford hospital, a Welsh patient could be sitting talking to a consultant and the consultant tells them, ‘We’ve got capacity to see you. We would see you if you were an English patient but we’re not able to because Powys is not able to pay.’”

‘Catastrophic’

Labour’s Buffy Williams said years of chronic underfunding from successive Conservative UK Governments has been catastrophic for the Welsh NHS.

Jeremy Miles, who was appointed health secretary in September, pointed to signs of progress on the Welsh Government’s priority of reducing the longest waiting times.

He told the Senedd the number of people waiting more than two years has reduced by two thirds since 2022, with 3% waiting at least two years compared with 10% at the peak.

Mr Miles said: “The health service is making progress despite the increasing demands upon it but there is much more to be done in order to ensure that people are treated sooner.”

Following the debate on January 15, Senedd members voted 39-11 against the Plaid Cymru motion before the Welsh Government’s amended version was agreed, 26-24.

