Welsh Government vows to keep fighting UK Government ‘attack on devolution’ after Supreme Court rejects legal case
Wales’ Counsel General has vowed to keep fighting what he has called an “attack on devolution” after the Supreme Court rejected a legal challenge against it.
The United Kingdom Internal Market Act compels Wales and Scotland to accept whatever new standards on food, environment and animal welfare are agreed in future trade agreements by the UK Government.
Food safety, agriculture and many aspects of the environment are policy areas currently overseen by the governments of Edinburgh and Cardiff.
However, the UK government wants to have the final say on issues previously decided in Brussels and a free hand in post-Brexit negotiations with other countries.
The Welsh Government had sought to challenge the legality of the act – but the Supreme Court rejected their application for permission to appeal the Order of the Court of Appeal that our claim for judicial review of the Act was premature.
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said that the legal bid had “failed” and that it was “time for Labour to get over Brexit and get back to the day job”.
But Counsel General Mick Antoniw said that while they were “disappointed by the Court’s ruling” they will continue to challenge the legality of the act.
“In making what is essentially, at this stage, a procedural decision, the Court has not rejected our substantive arguments and has left the door open for this matter to be considered at an appropriate point in the future,” he said.
“The Welsh Government remains clear in its opposition to the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020. It is an unwarranted attack on devolution and the right of the Senedd to legislate without interference in areas devolved to Wales.
“We will now consider how we can best take forward our challenge to the Act, to protect and assert the democratic right of this institution to make laws for the people of Wales.”
If the leader of the Tory party in Cymru, cared about the people here, he would not be so quick to claim our Gov had lost, and infer they should give up the fight to maintain standards of food and environmental safety. It is plain to see, given how the London Tory’s were so quick to allow sewage to be pumped into rivers and waters, that they care not for the health and well being of the population, and will drop standards to the lowest levels, in order to procure trade deals with anybody willing to deal. True colours on… Read more »
Devolution tussles between Westminster & Cardiff Bay – are NOT the point here at all !
The issue is clear – Wales needs its own superior court with Judges from Wales, with a knowledge of modern Wales and clear in a purpose of safeguarding our people in the spirit of the laws of Hywel Dda.
The Appeals level needs Welsh Judges and an understanding of Wales by them and the Supreme Court needs to treat Wales in the same way other colonies have input and representation on matters that are refereed up to them.and concern their governance.. .
democracy wins.
🤔 not sure you’ve quite got a grip of this mate …..there is a separation between the legislature and the legal process…. it’s only in places like 🇷🇺 Russia and China 🇨🇳 that they are one …and always ‘ win ‘ 😀
The man is beyond redemption and is an albatross around all our necks, the only seat for him is the ducking stool…the moral victory is not in dispute, soldier on Counsel General…
The Supreme Court is England’s
It has no remit in Wales
Like Crimea Wales was annexed by England as a means of acquiring the assets of our churches to enrich the English Crown
What other result would you expect from an English court?
Stick it to the man Mick and RT needs to listen to the words of one of his limp masters Gavin Williamson. ‘Shut up and go away’.