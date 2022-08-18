Welsh Government vows to keep fighting UK Government ‘attack on devolution’ after Supreme Court rejects legal case

Wales’ Counsel General has vowed to keep fighting what he has called an “attack on devolution” after the Supreme Court rejected a legal challenge against it.

The United Kingdom Internal Market Act compels Wales and Scotland to accept whatever new standards on food, environment and animal welfare are agreed in future trade agreements by the UK Government.

Food safety, agriculture and many aspects of the environment are policy areas currently overseen by the governments of Edinburgh and Cardiff.

However, the UK government wants to have the final say on issues previously decided in Brussels and a free hand in post-Brexit negotiations with other countries.

The Welsh Government had sought to challenge the legality of the act – but the Supreme Court rejected their application for permission to appeal the Order of the Court of Appeal that our claim for judicial review of the Act was premature.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said that the legal bid had “failed” and that it was “time for Labour to get over Brexit and get back to the day job”.

But Counsel General Mick Antoniw said that while they were “disappointed by the Court’s ruling” they will continue to challenge the legality of the act.

“In making what is essentially, at this stage, a procedural decision, the Court has not rejected our substantive arguments and has left the door open for this matter to be considered at an appropriate point in the future,” he said.

“The Welsh Government remains clear in its opposition to the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020. It is an unwarranted attack on devolution and the right of the Senedd to legislate without interference in areas devolved to Wales.

“We will now consider how we can best take forward our challenge to the Act, to protect and assert the democratic right of this institution to make laws for the people of Wales.”

