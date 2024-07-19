Welsh Government welcomes King’s Speech

The Welsh Government has issued a written statement welcoming the King’s Speech in Westminster and praising the new UK Government’s legislative programme.

This week’s King’s Speech saw Sir Keir Starmer’s new government set out clearly how it will deliver its promises following Labour’s win in the General Election.

The King formally opened the new session of the UK Parliament on Wednesday (July 17) and outlined the new UK Government’s proposed legislation.

There are 30 Bills in total – some of which affect Wales.

Further information on the content of the speech was subsequently made available in a publication from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens issued a written statement on Thursday (July 18) setting out the Bills intended to apply to Wales.

The UK Government’s legislative programme covers a variety of areas, including devolved issues such as transport, planning, energy and social justice.

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Constitution and Cabinet Office welcomed the programme but maintained the Welsh Government’s previous position that areas that are devolved to Wales should remain a matter for the Senedd.

Detail

She said: “This is a programme that has been introduced at pace following the General Election, and I welcome the early and thoughtful engagement carried out ahead of the King’s Speech. We will continue to engage with UK Government on the detail of proposals throughout the session.

“The principle of legislative consent, as reflected in the Sewel Convention and section 107(6) of the Government of Wales Act, lies at the heart of the devolution settlements and its proper application is vital to ensuring appropriate democratic engagement and legislature scrutiny of relevant Bills.

“The previous UK Government demonstrated a lack of respect for the Convention in recent years. The Welsh Government has long argued that the Sewel Convention is in need of reform and I look forward to working with the new UK Government, along with other Devolved Governments, with a view to strengthening the operation of this fundamental principle of devolution.”

She added that the Welsh Government will continues to hold the view that there are some circumstances where it is in the Senedd’s legislative competence to be included in UK Parliamentary Bills “with the explicit consent of the Senedd”.

Ms Evans said: “The Welsh Government has previously supported proposals for reform in relation to renters’ rights and tobacco and vapes, and we will engage with UK Government on its intentions to legislate in these areas as well as other areas of interest to Wales (including appropriate conversations about legislation in reserved areas in which the Welsh Government and the Senedd will also hold interests).

“Each of the Bills in the UK’s legislative programme will be thoroughly assessed and, where relevant, taken through the legislative consent process. At all times, we will continue to ensure devolved interests and impacts for Wales are properly considered and addressed.”

The Welsh Government says further information about the Bills relevant to Wales will be shared in due course.

