Welsh Government welcomes plan to ban American Bully XL

The Welsh Government has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement that it is to ban the American Bully XL by the end of the year.

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak made the announcement on Friday (September 15) in response to a series of dog attacks.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman appeared to set the Government action into motion after stating on Sunday that she had commissioned “urgent advice on banning” XL bullies following a video of a incident that went viral when an 11-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in Birmingham.

A 10-year-old boy was killed by an American Bully XL dog named ‘Beast’ in Caerphilly two years ago.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said she had written to the UK Government a number of times over the years asking for the issue of American XL Bully breed attacks to be addressed.

Ms Griffiths said: “I welcome today’s news that steps are at last being taken to deal with the American Bully XL dog, following a number of attacks and fatalities.

“I have written to the UK Government over many years asking them to address the number of incidents involving American XL Bully Breeds, and to look at how the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 can be improved.

“Just this week I raised the matter again with the DEFRA Secretary of State and I look forward to seeing the detail of the measures.

“My officials will work closely with UK Government to ensure the ban does not negatively affect public safety, dog welfare or pressure on the wider animal welfare sector

“Promotion of responsible dog ownership is a priority for the Welsh Government and our Code of Practice for the Welfare of Dogs outlines the obligations on owners to keep their dogs under control.

“Our Programme for Government includes several measures that will improve standards of dog breeding and keeping in Wales.

“We will continue to keep under constant review what we can do here in Wales to prevent the dangers posed by irresponsible dog ownership, while promoting the benefits that dogs can bring to society.”

Attacks

Mr Sunak has ordered ministers to bring together police and experts to define the breed of dog behind these attacks so they can then be outlawed.

In a video posted on social media, the Conservative Party leader said: “We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.

“These dogs are dangerous, I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe.”

Lord Baker, the architect of the Act during the Sir John Major era, said American XL bully dogs should be “neutered or destroyed” once the ban has come into force, with any permitted to live being “muzzled for the entire time”.