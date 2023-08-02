Welsh Govt and police forces issue joint statement on enforcement of 20mph speed limit

Wales’ four police forces and the Welsh Government have today issued a joint statement on how the new 20mph default speed limit will be enforced when it’s rolled out next month.

The Welsh Government, South Wales Police, North Wales Police, Gwent Police and Dyfed Powys Police have been working in partnership with other organisations such as local authorities, community speed-watch groups, schools, and community groups, to raise awareness about the new limit.

Police officers and policing partners say they will warn and educate drivers as much as possible as the new speed limit comes into force.

Initially while drivers are getting used to the new speed limit which comes into force on September 17, they will be offered roadside engagement sessions (where available) with the fire and rescue services, as an alternative to prosecution.

The Welsh Government have said that anyone speeding excessively will be fined.

Policy

GoSafe will provide an enforcement and site selection policy, as agreed with Welsh Government and other highway authorities.

They will also publish a list of all enforcement locations on their website, including those in 20mph speed limit areas.

In a joint statement, the Welsh Government and Wales’ four police forces said: “We want to support the policy intentions of Llwybr Newydd to promote safe and active travel in communities, recognising that traditional traffic calming will only be used as a last resort for 20mph compliance.

“The Welsh Government has provided its annual funding contribution of £2,555,500 to GoSafe this year, plus an additional £600,000 for 20mph roadside engagement. Next year, the annual funding will be increased to £2,800,000 overall to support GoSafe to help keep roads safe in Wales.

“We look forward to working together with our partners to help deliver all of the benefits of this policy: saving lives, reducing injuries and increasing well-being.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

