Welsh Govt and police forces issue joint statement on enforcement of 20mph speed limit
Wales’ four police forces and the Welsh Government have today issued a joint statement on how the new 20mph default speed limit will be enforced when it’s rolled out next month.
The Welsh Government, South Wales Police, North Wales Police, Gwent Police and Dyfed Powys Police have been working in partnership with other organisations such as local authorities, community speed-watch groups, schools, and community groups, to raise awareness about the new limit.
Police officers and policing partners say they will warn and educate drivers as much as possible as the new speed limit comes into force.
Initially while drivers are getting used to the new speed limit which comes into force on September 17, they will be offered roadside engagement sessions (where available) with the fire and rescue services, as an alternative to prosecution.
The Welsh Government have said that anyone speeding excessively will be fined.
Policy
GoSafe will provide an enforcement and site selection policy, as agreed with Welsh Government and other highway authorities.
They will also publish a list of all enforcement locations on their website, including those in 20mph speed limit areas.
In a joint statement, the Welsh Government and Wales’ four police forces said: “We want to support the policy intentions of Llwybr Newydd to promote safe and active travel in communities, recognising that traditional traffic calming will only be used as a last resort for 20mph compliance.
“The Welsh Government has provided its annual funding contribution of £2,555,500 to GoSafe this year, plus an additional £600,000 for 20mph roadside engagement. Next year, the annual funding will be increased to £2,800,000 overall to support GoSafe to help keep roads safe in Wales.
“We look forward to working together with our partners to help deliver all of the benefits of this policy: saving lives, reducing injuries and increasing well-being.”
Right or Wrong – this is going to be a mess for One main reason 🚫 Lack of preparation and publicity in rushing it out in a un phased way. No Media preparation- especially in border areas where TV access comes from outside Wales linked to poor understanding of which routes are 💢30 and which are 💢20 … The Scottish Gvt got into its recycling of bottles mess on an issue of great Green significance without fines …just imagine what ARTD and folk will make of this road safety issue ⛔️ My own time as a Police Authority and Fire… Read more »
Welsh Government as usual are ahead of the game. Well done.
I shall be setting my car’s speed limiter at 18 mph since my impression is that Police intend to come down hard on the slightest deviation above 20mph. I can’t afford to take any points even though I’m very nervous about impatient tailgating and so my usual – necessary – local journeys are going to be torture, watching for police checkpoints and hoping I won’t be forced to slow or stop at all quickly with some (albeit understandably) impatient driver right on my tail. This isn’t driving – it is slowly being driven mad!
It says under the pic of an unprepossessing policeman and policewoman sighting their speed-gun at us, ‘The new 20 mph default speed limit will be rolled out in September’. ‘Rolled’ – as in, ‘the tumbrils are rolling’ for drivers in Wales. Originally a primitive ox-cart used for agricultural purposes, this vehicle became fashionable during the era of the French Revolution (meaning ‘a turning’, usually rapid, in political circles); now, our cars are conveying us towards the cut-off point when our pernicious existence as anti-social motorists in opposition to the State shall cease. Another Revolution is being performed, as the wheels… Read more »
People are quite adept at spotting traffic enforcement. Even if they are stopped, they will watch the video and return to driving as they were once out of sight. Short of having a tracking device in every vehicle, this is unenforceable. Once the initial push is done, watch as tempers flare over the few that abide by the new limit. I doubt that this will be the success it is hoped to be. 20mph limits all round where I live. Most drivers exceed this regularly. Seems to me the focus should be on reducing the neccessity of using the car.… Read more »