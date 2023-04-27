Welsh Govt announces £75M funding package for flood risk management

The Welsh Government has confirmed a £75M investment for flood risk and coastal erosion management.

Minister Julie James announced the publication of the Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Programme on Tuesday which will see the record breaking amount given to Risk Management Authorities to reduce flood and coastal risk across Wales.

The Programme for Government – which is a key part of the Co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru – includes a target to provide increased flood protection to more than 45,000 Welsh homes.

There is also a commitment to expand natural flood management approaches which will to help tackle the climate and nature emergencies.

Announcing the funding, the Minister said: “There can be no doubt that this investment is required. Recent reports by the International Panel on Climate Change, and the UK Climate Change Committee have reiterated the need for continued investment in mitigation, adaptation and resilience to respond to global warming challenges.

“We know that the impact of flooding would have been worse, were it not for our network of defences and the tireless work of our Risk Management Authorities.

“That is why we continue to provide record levels of investment, to provide our Risk Management Authorities with the means to construct and maintain the infrastructure we rely on to keep our communities safe from the challenges posed by climate change.

Climate change

Designated Member Sian Gwenllian MS said: “This record investment is one important strand of work being progressed through the Co-operation Agreement to protect communities, homes and business across Wales.

“As our climate changes, the chances of floods has increased and in recent years we have all seen the awful impact this can have on people’s lives.

“As well as taking action today to strengthen flood defences, we are also working together with a view to the medium to long term.

“Alongside confirmation of funding for flood defences for 2023-24, we have commissioned Professor Elwen Evans to conduct an independent review into Section 19 and NRW flooding and the National Infrastructure Commission is looking at how the nationwide likelihood of flooding can be minimised by 2050.”

£14m of the funding package has been secured for projects across South Wales Central which includes over £3.4m for projects in Rhondda Cynon Taf, £5m for projects in Cardiff and £5.7m for projects in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Plaid Cymru has been calling for an increase in funding for flood prevention, arguing that it should be a national priority given the frequency and severity of flooding events seen in Wales in recent years.

Speaking following the announcement, Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd said: “I am so pleased that we have secured the biggest every investment in flood defence and mitigation schemes through the Cooperation Agreement.

“With the increasing frequency of severe flooding events due to climate change, this investment will be crucial in mitigating the impact of flooding on homes and businesses from future flooding through major schemes, such as the one announced for Dinas Powys and many different parts of RCT.

“However, as we know further investment will also be required and I will continue to fight for all communities who continue to live in fear of flooding.”

