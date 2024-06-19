Welsh Green Party launch manifesto

Emily Price

The Welsh Green Party have launched their manifesto for the general election claiming their aim is to help Wales stand tall again.

The Greens say their manifesto offers more than other parties for Wales’ NHS and education systems and calls for the Senedd to receive the same powers as Scotland, on the way to an independent Wales.

Under plans to tax the super-wealthy announced last week – the manifesto would make at least £3 billion extra available for public services in Wales.

The party says the money raised from taxing the rich and borrowing to invest would transform health, housing and transport in Wales, while creating well-paid, secure jobs.

Investment

Launching the manifesto on Wednesday (June 19) Anthony Slaughter, Wales Green Party leader said: “Warm words will not rescue our NHS. Labour is misleading the public by claiming its plans will make a difference.

“Their pitiful spending plans would amount to cuts worse than austerity under the Tory and Lib Dem coalition.

“If we want to bring our public services back from the brink, we need investment. And after years of soaring inequality, that money has to come from the richest individuals and companies.”

The party will also reiterate its plans to change the welfare system and lift families out of poverty.

Poverty

Mr Slaughter added: “Our plan to raise Universal Credit by £40 a week, and the minimum wage to £15 for everyone over 16 will fight the disgraceful levels of child poverty we have in Wales.”

Other key points covered in the manifesto include prioritising action for climate and biodiversity recovery, cleaning up waterways, increasing Universal Credit by £40 per week and abolishing the two child benefits cap.

Wales Green Party has also reaffirmed its commitment to an independent Wales.

Linda Rogers co-deputy leader, said: “We want to see immediate steps to devolve policing, justice and rail to Wales, alongside all the steps recommended by the Welsh Government’s independent commission. It is extraordinary that Jo Stevens, Keir Starmer’s pick for Welsh Secretary has ignored urgent warnings that this is needed.

“We believe Wales’ best years are in front of it as an independent, outward-looking nation where we have the tools needed to build the caring society that’s reflected in our communities. Wales could also be a voice for good on the international stage, arguing for justice for the people of Gaza and people across the globe.”

