Welsh Greenparty leader makes Gaza ceasefire call at conference

Emily Price

Wales Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter has reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

His comments came during a speech at the party’s annual conference in Cardiff on Saturday (Novermber 4).

The Gaza Strip has been hit by devastating Israeli air strikes in retaliation to Hamas militants who launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

Critics have accused Israel of indiscriminately killing civilians and committing war crimes by cutting off essential supplies like food, water and fuel.

“Indiscriminate”

Speaking at the Oasis centre in Splott, Mr Slaughter said: “I fully support calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“The indiscriminate killing of civilians and collective punishment of a population must end now. All hostages must be released unconditionally.”

During his keynotes speech, Mr Slaughter also called out the “failure” of over 20 years of Labour government in Wales.

He said: “After more than 20 years of Labour in power in Wales, we still have the

highest levels of inequality in the UK. 1 in 3 children are living in poverty, and once again many families are facing not being able to heat their homes this winter.”

“That’s why I’m proud that our party is an integral part of the independence movement for Wales. Only outside of the British state can Wales reach its full potential by solving the huge challenges facing us as a nation.

He added: “On top rising bills, too many people are facing looming rent hikes or

evictions by the underregulated private rental sector. We need to see the Welsh Government introduce effective rent controls as soon as possible.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

