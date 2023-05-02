Welsh health board calls on local building firms to help maintain hospital sites

Twm Owen – Local Democracy Reporter

A call has gone out to local building firms to bid for work helping maintain hospitals and health care sites across Gwent.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board says it wants to work with local small and medium-sized businesses to maintain around 77 properties, ranging from those built in the Victorian period to the state-of-the-art Grange University Hospital, in Cwmbran, that opened in 2020.

To compete for contracts firms will need to apply to feature on the health board’s new Minor Works Framework, which is set to launch in early May.

Any small or medium-sized business can apply to be on the framework, but additional support for Welsh firms is available from Business Wales a support service funded by the Welsh Government.

Bid

Minor works projects that will be open for firms to bid for range from general building works, to floor and ceiling repairs, electrical works, and painting and decorating.

There are also specialist jobs including medical gas and asbestos removal.

Health board chief executive Nicola Prygodzicz said: “It’s really important to us that our sites are maintained by quality contractors, and we’re very grateful to Business Wales for supporting local businesses to help us work together to achieve this. We’re excited to be able to offer so many opportunities to businesses in our local communities.”

In March, the board held a face-to-face and virtual event for interested businesses with 88 contractors attending in person and 38 joining the virtual session.

Contractors who are interested in the framework can contact Business Wales for help and advice on 03000 6 03000.

