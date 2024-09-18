Welsh health board issues warning to public amid pressure on emergency units

A Welsh health board has issued a warning urging the public to only attend A&E in an emergency as it faces pressure at two of its hospitals.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said that in the last 72 hours the emergency department at University Hospital of Wales has seen a huge spike in attendances, with over 200 more people attending than normally expected.

This influx has caused “significant pressure” across both University Hospital of Wales and University Hospital Llandough resulting in incredibly long waits in the department and for admission to a hospital bed.

The health board is urging the public to only attend the Emergency Unit in an emergency, and to be prepared for longer waits in the department than usual.

Emergency

A spokesperson said: “We thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time and please remember to treat all colleagues and patients with kindness and respect.

“If patients are unsure if they need to be seen at the Emergency Unit NHS 111 Wales, both online or by calling 111, can help.

“The Primary Care team in the community, including GPs, Community Pharmacies, Optometrists and Dentists, are also able to support. More information about Primary Care services, can be found here.”

The health board has issued guidance on what constitutes an emergency. Some examples would include, unconsciousness, difficulty in breathing, suspected heart attack, serious injury or heavy blood loss, sudden weakness or speech problems.

