Welsh heritage railway offers the ultimate Christmas gift for the steam train fanatic

Hands up who wanted to be a train driver when you grew up?

If you or someone in your family has currently got a hand in the air, Corris Railway may have just the ticket to make that dream come true.

The biggest train set that anyone could hope for in their Christmas stocking is a ‘Your Railway for the Day” offer from Corris Railway, near Machynlleth in Mid Wales.

With just over a week to go until Christmas, the heritage rail company is offering the chance to take over a Welsh narrow-gauge railway on a special experience day in 2023.

The gift can either be for one person or can be shared with a group of up to six friends, who will get to experience the thrill of standing on the footplate of locomotives and going behind the scenes to see what makes the railway tick.

Under the supervision of the railway’s team of dedicated trained volunteers, the recipient of this unique gift will effectively be able to run the railway for the day, wave the guard’s flag and pull the levers in the signal box.

Steam locomotives

The emphasis of the day, which will run from 10am to 5pm, can be adapted to match the interests of those attending. The offer also includes membership of Corris Railway Society for a year.

The day costs £500 and is limited to six people – just over £80 each for six people. The fee can be reduced to £400 by excluding a steam locomotive.

Drinks are supplied but not food, however sandwiches can be purchased in Corris village café, 100 yards from the station.

A non-refundable deposit of £100 must be paid with the booking followed by the balance 10 days before the experience day.

The offer is limited to people aged 18 and above who must be reasonably fit, and can be taken up, subject to volunteer availability, on days without timetabled operations, and must not have consumed alcohol or drugs in the previous 12 hours.

Find out more information and discuss making a booking, by emailing bookings@corris.co.uk

