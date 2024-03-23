Welsh independence group target English names on signs

Stephen Price

A grassroots Welsh independence youth group has taken responsibility for spray painting English translations of Welsh place names on signs across Ceredigion.

A number of English place names across the county have been targeted, with the inclusion of the emblem of the Free Wales Army – a Welsh nationalist paramilitary organisation formed in Lampeter in Ceredigion (formerly Cardiganshire) by Julian Cayo-Evans in 1963.

Mudiad Eryr Wen, who shared photos of their protest on Instagram, describe themselves as a brand new and energetic approach to defending our nation and campaigning for our eventual independence. They say they are “a movement and community created by the youth, for the youth”.

Mission

According to the group: “Our nation stands upon a precipice. Westminster is growing increasingly heavy-handed towards devolution and nationalism in both Cymru and in Scotland, second home ownership and a failing education system is endangering our language, the reckless pursuit of growth and unfettered capitalism is destroying our environment…”

Their mission is to “rally the youth of Cymru as one united front, stood firmly in opposition to the destruction of our self-determination, language, identity and environment.”

They say: “In the face of impending Anglicisation and climate collapse, other organisations have failed to grasp the severity of the situation we face”.

Autonomy

The movement has ten key principles:

1. Wales is a nation defined by its geographical boundaries, people (Cymry), culture and language.

2. Wales is an ancient Celtic nation with a right to self-determination and independence from the United Kingdom.

3. Cymraeg is the native language of the Welsh and must be protected and promoted with the aim of restoring it as the majority language.

4. Power should be devolved to local communities and systems of direct and participatory democracy should be established.

5. Holiday lets and second homes, belonging to either Welsh or outsider, should be rendered economically untenable.

6. Wales is not subject to House of Windsor or the illegitimate ‘Prince of Wales’ and should strive to abolish the institution of monarchy.

7. Wales’ resources belong to the Welsh people and England should be required to pay for the resources that it extracts.

8. The Welsh economy should not be predicated on limitless growth, but rather, should aim to improve living standards and economic equality.

9. Wales should foster close ties with fellow Celtic nations and aid them in their struggle for autonomy, in addition to other small nations.

10. Wales should make every effort to end its reliance on fossil fuels and create a green economy in harmony with nature.

“Justified”

A representative from Eryr Wen who was a part of the most recent protest told Nation.Cymru: “We believe that it is justified to target Anglicised place-names on roadsigns within Wales.

“These names often have no real history or meaning in their respective regions and are the result of an intentional attempt to forcefully assimilate Wales into a larger ‘British’ nation.

“There is a proud and defiant current building within Wales to undo centuries of cultural destruction perpetuated by a distant and domineering ruling class in England, as the past year has made clear.

“Our actions serve to further highlight the predicament of our linguistic heritage and to spur on debate, whilst simultaneously applying pressure at a local level.”

Debates around English place names have raged for decades now but tensions seem to have reached a critical point recently, with a Senedd petition, titled ‘Use only Welsh names for places in Wales’ having closed in October 2023 which is currently being considered.

And it’s not only place names that are proving contentious. Another popular petition with over 11,000 signatories calls to ‘Abolish the name ‘Wales’ and make ‘CYMRU’ the only name for our country’.

This petition is still running until June 2024.

Local backing

Mr Rees, a teacher from Llandysul, backed the work of the youth movement, but stressed the need for nuance in the approach.

He told us: “The etymology of Welsh place names isn’t a black-and-white affair. There are examples of English place names in Wales that predate the Welsh names such as Rhyl (originally ‘The Hill’) and ‘Prestatyn’ (originally ‘Priest’s Town).

“Having Swansea and Abertawe, for example, gives us two histories. One of the Island of an unknown Viking called Svein, and another denoting the mouth of the river Tawe.

“But when it comes to insulting, garbled, derisional spellings of Welsh places such as Cardigan and the notorious Llantwit Major, we need to make a stand now and revert them all to Welsh. We don’t need a Kidwelly and a Cydweli, or a Caerphilly or Caerffili. And Peterston-super-Ely makes my blood boil!

“Everyday in Llandysul I walk past a sign in the middle of the town pointing directions to ‘New Quay’, ‘Newcastle Emlyn’, ‘Cardigan’, and ‘Carmarthen’. These simply aren’t needed and I’ve been tempted to paint over them myself.

“I totally support the reintroduction of Welsh-only place names except for those where the English has developed in tandem and has a unique meaning.

“The Welsh Language Commissioner has been too toothless in this regard and things need to change.”

