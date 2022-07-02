Plaid Cymru leader calls on other political parties to join Welsh independence movement

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has called on other political parties in Wales to join in the independence movement, saying that it is time to take the initiative as the UK fractures.

Adam Price said that he and the party’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts will take part in the first march for Welsh independence in two years in Wales today, starting in Wrexham at 12pm.

Ahead of the march, which is organised by AUOB Cymru, Mr Price said that Wales had a choice either to “stand by while nations like Scotland leave this sinking ship” or to “take our future into our own hands”.

“It’s been two long years since we last marched together and it’s truly great to be back – proudly proclaiming that Wales can stand on its own two feet – and succeed,” he said.

“We gather in Wrexham against the backdrop of another week of being treated with contempt by Westminster as they seek to scrap laws passed by our democratically elected Senedd – undermining workers’ rights in the process.

“Wales has a choice. We can either stand by while nations like Scotland leave this sinking ship – or we can take our future into our own hands. Plaid Cymru has a simple answer to the challenge posed by Westminster, and that is independence.

“Plaid Cymru is the only party represented in the Senedd that has Welsh independence as its vision of a better, fairer, more democratic future – but we extend the invitation to all other parties. If they believe that Wales can succeed, then join us in our call.”

‘Amazing job’

The March for Independence will start at 12:00 on Saturday 2 July in Llwyn Isaf, Wrexham town centre.

It is being organised in partnership between AUOBCymru, Indy Fest Wrexham and YesCymru.

Taking part in the speeches after the event will be singer Dafydd Iwan, Pol Wong from IndyFest Wrexham, poet and activist Evrah Rose, comedian and broadcaster Tudur Owen, Wrexham Plaid Cymru County Councillor Carrie Harper, Archdruid Myrddin ap Dafydd, co-chair of Labour for Independence Dylan Lewis-Rowlands and ‘Her Game Too’ football ambassador Roopa Vyas.

An ‘Indy Market’ is also being organised to coincide with the march, with over 20 stalls offering local food, drink and produce, and including Indy Wales merchandise. The market will be at Queen’s Square, Wrexham, from 9.30am to 4pm today, Saturday 2 July.

A spokesperson on behalf of AUOBCymru, said: “The AUOBCymru marches for independence in 2019 were a huge success with thousands attending in Cardiff, Caernarfon and Merthyr.

“There is something special about coming together to march and people are desperate for the chance to come together once again.”

“The group of volunteers at Indy Fest Wrecsam, who’ve organised a whole weekend packed with events, have done an amazing job in difficult circumstances due to the pandemic with an ‘Indy Market’ and the gigs organised to coincide with the march and rally.

“We are also grateful for the financial support offered by YesCymru, as well as to everyone who has donated to our fundraiser. We hope that people from every part of Wales will head to Wrexham on 2 July and that the March for Independence in Wrexham will be the best yet!”

