Welsh independence poll boost with surge amongst young people

The latest polling figures for Welsh independence has shown a majority of young people in favour of leaving the Union.

The poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies revealed that the majority of 18 to 24-year-olds (53%) said they would vote for independence. With don’t knows removed, this stands at 55%.

The majority of 25 to 34-year-olds (52%) also said they would vote ‘yes’ to self-determination.

🚨BREAKING 🚨 55% of 18-24yr olds would vote ‘Yes’ to a Welsh independence referendum tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lYEpOP6F6l — YesCymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@YesCymru) July 19, 2023

In an overall vote the results were 58% for No, 32% for Yes – up to two percentage points from last month – with 10% saying Don’t Know.

However, with Don’t Knows removed, 36% of people would vote Yes if there were to be a referendum tomorrow on the question “Should Wales be an independent country?”.

The majorities of those aged 35 to 44 (55%), 45 to 54 (66%), 55 to 64 (55%), and 65+ (70%) would vote No in a referendum.

On the question of whether an independence referendum should take place—and if so, when – 39% would oppose a referendum on Welsh independence being held in the next year, while 33% – up three percentage points – would support one being held in this timeframe.

There was a split on whether a referendum should be held if the UK Government does not agree to it. A total of 35% said a poll should only be held if Westminster gives the green light, but 34% disagreed with this condition.

🚨BREAKING 🚨 52% of 25-34yr olds would vote ‘Yes’ to a Welsh independence referendum tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ouuykN3WPd — YesCymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@YesCymru) July 19, 2023

YesCymru has said support for independence is now consistently at 1 in 3, without “a proper national conversation having occurred”.

CEO Gwern Gwynfil said: “Recent polls show a consistent and deepening move towards independence for Wales.

“In June and July we’ve seen a majority of 18-34 year olds in favour of independence. They are the future. Time for the older generation to also be ambitious, brave and confident. Time to look to a brighter, better, bolder future as an independent nation.”

Meanwhile, approval ratings in Wales for both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer were down.

The Prime Minister has an approval rating of -26% (down 9%) while the Labour leader has fallen into minus figures, with his rating now at -5% (down 4%).

The poll was conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies between July 14 and 18.

