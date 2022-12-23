Welsh independence summit to discuss way forward planned for Swansea next month

Groups campaigning for independence for Wales will hold a summit to discuss the way forward in Swansea next month.

The organisers from the think tank Melin Drafod say the event will be a chance for campaigners to discuss how Wales becomes independent.

The event comes amid further discussion about uniting the island of Ireland and all recent polling showing majority support for Scottish independence.

A recent ruling from the UK supreme court denying an independence vote also raises questions about how people in Wales could have their say.

Among the speakers at the Swansea summit will be Welsh Green Party Leader Anthony Slaughter, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS, Cllr Rachel Garrick from Welsh Labour for Independence, Sam Coates from Undod, YesCymru’s Gwern Evans, Senedd Member Luke Fletcher, and Mirain Owen from Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

‘Unravelling’

Talat Chaudhri, Chair of think tank Melin Drafod, said: “We are coming together because Wales needs to discuss its strategy to become an independent state. There is no time to lose – with the UK quickly unravelling, Wales needs to be ready for its future as a progressive, independent country.

“Wales’ independence is in touching distance, but we need a plan to ensure that we can use the powers of independence to build together a society that is fair, green and progressive. If we get the plan right, we can be a beacon to the rest of the world.

“We cannot rely on others to shape our destiny for us: we, the ordinary citizens of Wales, need to take the lead ourselves.”

The independence summit will be held on Saturday 28 January in the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea. Further information can be found by going to melindrafod.cymru.

