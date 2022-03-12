Welsh Labour back increasing the size of the Senedd at party conference

Welsh Labour’s conference has voted unanimously in favour of increasing the size of the Senedd to between 80 to 100 members.

Expanding the Senedd from its current 60 members was included as part of the Plaid Cymru cooperation agreement with the Welsh Government.

However, there is no agreement as of yet about how those Senedd members will be elected. The current system includes a mix of 40 constituency and 20 proportionally elected members on regional lists.

Here’s the delegates voting against increasing the size of the Senedd There are none! Historic vote in Llandudno. Complete consensus on a larger Welsh Parliament elected using PR. Those who have followed devolution debates over the years will know how amazing that is 👍👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pmtRKYtSkA — Lee Waters MS (@Amanwy) March 12, 2022

Among those calling for a larger Senedd was Police Crime Commissioner for South Wales Police, Alun Michael, who said it would be needed to be able to devolve powers of criminal justice and policing.

“Having served in parliament for 20 years, having served as the first First Minister, I’m conscious more perhaps than anybody have the importance of the role of the backbencher and it is important, as has already been said that holding to account, but there are other things as well,” he said.

“On committees. That’s the place where consensus can be built and where questions can be asked.

“A lot of things are happening to prepare the way for the devolution of criminal justice and policing – it will happen. And my belief is it will happen sooner than we think. Because it’s right.

“The expansion of the Senedd is essential because the journey of devolution is not yet complete. There is more to come. And the capacity needs to be there for those backbenchers to do the job of holding to account that you rightly said, cannot be done by to smaller number of representatives.”

