Welsh Labour backbencher breaks ranks to criticise controversial Gething donation

Emily Price

A Welsh Labour backbencher has broken ranks this evening and called for Vaughan Gething to return his controversial campaign donations.

The emotional speech from former Transport Minister, Lee Waters came during a double debate showdown on Wednesday (May 1).

Despite both Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives tabling motions on the scandal, the First Minister did not attend a large part of the two debates.

The Tories debate called for an independent inquiry into the donations received by Mr Gething during his campaign to become First Minister.

Plaid Cymru’s motion called for an investigation and a cap on future political donations.

Mr Waters said he felt “deeply uncomfortable” about the revelations that have blighted the opening weeks of the First Minister’s tenure.

He said he felt the donations paid to Mr Gething’s campaign by a convicted polluter were “unjustifiable and wrong”.

The £200,000 donation from David Neal of Dauson Environmental Group represents the highest political donation made to a Welsh politician since it became a legal obligation to declare them.

In March, Nation.Cymru revealed that the company was £400,000 in debt to the Development Bank of Wales – a bank wholly owned by the Welsh Government.

The loan was awarded to the company when Vaughan Gething was the economy minister.

Speaking in the Senedd, Mr Water’s said: “£200,000 is a staggering amount of money, unprecedented in Welsh politics and over four times larger than the £45,000 spending cap the Labour Party set to ensure a fair contest.”

‘Shocked’

He added that he was “genuinely shocked” that the donation came from company convicted for dumping toxic sludge in the Gwent Levels – a sensitive wetlands area ministers had been fighting to protect.

Mr Gething says the donations were checked and filed properly with the Electoral Commission and declared to the Senedd.

Following mounting pressure, he appointed Carwyn Jones, a former Welsh First Minister, to carry out a review on the party’s elections process including examining campaign financing.

But Mr Waters said the issue is not whether the paperwork was correct – but whether the “judgement was correct”.

He said: “25 years ago we talked of devolution as the beginning of a new politics; but the reputation of politics, and politicians, seems to be lower than ever.

“The First Minister told a Senedd committee last week that his approval ratings haven’t been affected by the controversy. I must say that surprised me, and troubled me.”

He went on to say that despite not agreeing with the motions tabled by Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives, he felt the situation needed to be “confronted”

The Labour MS said: “I’m deeply uncomfortable with the way I am now in effect being expected to endorse something I think is just wrong.

“For me this is not an issue of confidence, but it is an issue of conscience.”

He ended calling on the not present First Minister to acknowledge the problem and return the money.

Labour MS Alun Davies later said “many” Labour members agree with Mr Waters’ views.

During the Welsh Conservatives motion, Tory MS Tom Giffard read out several comments made to the press by Labour MSs in recent weeks criticising Mr Gething’s judgement.

‘Absurd’

Labour MS Hefin David said the motion was merely a way for the Tories to “carry the story on” instead of spending time on issues such as the NHS and children’s services.

He said he thought it was “frankly absurd” to investigate the First Minister’s donations when he had “followed the rules”.

Mr David later became caught up in a fiery to-and-fro with Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth who attempted to defend his party’s motion calling for a cap on political donations.

Labour MS Alun Davies sat with his head in his hands whilst members called out across the chamber.

In the absence of Mr Gething, Trefnydd Jane Hutt responded to the motions.

Plaid Cymru MS Mabon ap Gwynfor asked Ms Hutt whether she would have accepted the donation.

The Trefnydd did not provide an answer.

Plaid Cymru MS Heledd Fychan used her time on the floor to urge the First Minister to return the money saying, “This is a serious issues, and he [Vaughan Gething] should be here to answer for it.”

Welsh Tory Leader, Andrew RT Davies said it was a “disappointing” that the First Minister hadn’t attended a debate that raised concerns about whether he had breached the ministerial code.

Angry shouts in the Chamber as Jane Hutt responds to the debate on behalf of Vaughan Gething who attended late and sat beside her. pic.twitter.com/tz4fKrfNIF — Emily Price (@EPriceJourno) May 1, 2024

‘Attack’

The First Minister did arrive in the Chamber shortly before the end of the two debates during a contribution from Labour MS Jack Sargeant.

Mr Sargeant said he was disappointed in members who sought to “attack the integrity” of the First Minister.

The Chamber broke into angry shouts from MSs during Ms Hutt’s closing speech as Mr Gething looked on from beside her.

She said: “Our First Minister is here today leading this government, going to Mumbai next week on behalf of thousands of people in the steel working industry.”

The Welsh Conservative motion was not agreed with 25 votes for and 27 against.

The Plaid Cymru motion was not voted through either with 11 votes in favour and 27 against.

The Welsh Conservatives abstained on the vote for a cap on political donations because, the Welsh Tory Leader Andrew RT Davies said, more work needed to be done.

