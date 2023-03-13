Welsh Labour Conference: Delegates back further devolution from the UK party

Welsh Labour Party members and affiliated groups have passed a motion in favour of further devolution from the UK party.

Alyn and Deeside MS, Jack Sargeant spoke in favour of the motion to further devolve the rulebook to Welsh Labour, at their spring conference in Llandudno over the weekend.

Mr Sargeant told Nation.Cymru that he is delighted with yesterday’s (12 March) result.

“It was a really positive conference in Llandudno. The weekend was another clear endorsement of Mark Drakeford’s bold leadership of Welsh Labour.

“I am really pleased with the decisiveness of the vote; it demonstrates how united Welsh Labour are on this issue. I am confident that the UK party will want to respond in a way that shows they are listening to Wales.”

He said the motion is about protecting, and strengthening, the uniqueness of Welsh Labour.

“We are Welsh, we are bold and we are successful and yesterday’s conference motion is the next step in securing our future as the bold and unique party we are proud to be.”

Work will now take place to take the successful proposal to the UK Labour conference in September.

It would then be up to UK Labour to give permission to further devolve the rulebook to Welsh Labour.

The motion to conference was tabled by four Constituency Labour Party (CLPs) branches: Ceredigion; Ynys Môn; Montgomeryshire and Clwyd South.

Ken Skates, Welsh Labour MS for Clwyd South said he didn’t oppose the motion put forward by his CLP, but he didn’t believe Welsh Labour should separate from UK Labour.

More devolution

Opening the debate on ‘Devolution in the 21 Century’ on day two of the conference, former UK Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown referred to the Labour Party’s Report on the Commission on the UK’s Future.

“Under its recommendation, the next Labour government will … entrench the devolution settlement (to) ensure that no Tory government in Westminster could ever again over rule and undermine devolution at will.

“All the powers that apply to Scotland could be applied to Wales when, and if, your party and government desires and demand.”

New powers

Gordon Brown told delegates that the next Labour Government in Westminster will give new powers to the Senedd, including the devolution of policing and justice.

Speaking about vulnerable women in the prison system, Jenny Rathbone MS said: “Sending women to prison for non-violent offences is unbelievably expensive, and completely ineffective – it’s just creating a new generation of traumatised young people.

“I absolutely support the devolution of justice and policing but I think we need to ensure that we get the devolution of probation, and of youth justice, in the first year of the UK Labour Government.

“The savings to the Ministry of justice will come from nor sending people to prison (costing) £60,000 a year.”

For the last 10 years, Alun Michael, has been Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales.

The former First Minister spoke about the “democratic deficit” that exists due to policing and justice not being devolved to Wales, and the need for it to be scrutinised by the Senedd.

Mr Michael said: “The devolution of youth justice is overdue and urgent but let’s be united and confident in seeking devolution of policing and criminal justice with an early decision and time-line for delivery.

“We can make the criminal and justice system in Wales the most effective and efficient it can be, but also the fairest.”

