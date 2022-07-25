Welsh Labour deputy leader Carolyn Harris to judge first ever menopause awards

Welsh Labour’s deputy leader Carolyn Harris is to judge the first-ever menopause awards.

The GenM awards will celebrate the businesses leading the change for the menopause, and has already partnered with over 60 companies including M&S, Royal Mail, Boots, Next and Innocent.

Prizes will include menopause champion of the year, best internal menopause activity to engage employees and a ‘Break The Stigma’ award.

Carolyn Harris MP will join other judges including TV presenter Jenny Powell, ITV’s This Morning GP Dr Nighat Arif, and fashion creative Karen Arthur.

Heather Jackson, co-founder of GenM, says: “The menopause is often treated in isolation as a purely medical issue, a workplace issue or a gender issue, but actually it’s the sum of all parts and it’s important for the brands we use everyday to treat it as such.

“The last few years have seen society wake up to the importance of the menopause and really take it seriously for the first time. Our Partners have made incredible progress inside the workplace and across society, helping everyone see the menopause in a new light.

“From Co-op creating a manager’s menopause support guide and releasing it for free, to Royal Mail’s internal Let’s Talk About Menopause camapign that spread awareness and understanding to hundreds of thousands of team members; we’re excited to celebrate the great steps that are being made.

“There has rightly been lots of attention on what is lacking in the menopause space, but it’s also important to recognise and acknowledge the amazing progress that has been made. We can’t wait to see the outstanding work, teams and individuals who are changing the game, and we’re so grateful for the contributions and support from our expert judging panel.”

‘Struggling’

All 60 of the companies taking part have publicly committed to better serving, representing, and advocating for the previously under-served menopause audience.

Winners will be celebrated in an online ceremony on 20th September and will receive an official ‘2022 GenM Award Winner’ badge to display across all communications.

Carolyn Harris has served as Deputy Leader of Welsh Labour since 2018. She has been a Member of Parliament for Swansea East since 2015.

She has recently campaigned to reduce the cost of hormone replacement therapy prescriptions.

Speaking while introducing a private member’s bill in October,m she said: “The menopause doesn’t discriminate, so the cost to treat it shouldn’t either.

“We have got women struggling to find almost £20 a month, and it just isn’t right when this is a time in their life that women will reach – there’s no avoiding the menopause for half the population.”

Last year she formed a new All-Party Parliamentary Group on Menopause.

“Women have been let down for far too long,” she said. “We have seen policy built upon ignorance and workplace rights implemented with little regard of what women need. This has to end and the Bill I’m introducing will achieve this.”

