Welsh Labour deputy leader says she doesn’t want policing devolved to Wales

Welsh Labour Deputy Leader Carolyn Harris has said that she doesn’t want policing devolved to Wales, saying that she would rather the powers stayed at Westminster.

Welsh Labour promised to pursue the devolution of policing and justice in their 2021 Senedd manifesto, and its pursual is also included in the co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru.

However, when Labour unveiled its plan for the constitutional future of the UK last week, it only included devolving powers to Wales over youth justice and the probation service.

Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris told Sharp End “I’m not in Cardiff Bay” when questioned by Sharp End presenter Rob Osborne about the discrepancy between the two positions.

Rob Osborne asked: “Devolution of justice coming in the Labour manifesto to Wales?

Carolyn Harris answered: “I’ve no idea, we haven’t discussed the manifesto. It’s something I would have to give some serious thought to.”

Rob Osborne asked: “Police controlled here in Wales? Criminal justice system?”

CH: “I wouldn’t be very enthusiatic to devolve policing.”

RO: “Why not?”

CH: “I just wouldn’t.”

RO: “Your colleagues in Cardiff Bay…”

CH: “Well, I’m not in Cardiff Bay.”

RO: “Are you in tune with what the Welsh Government’s doing? Do you support what the Welsh Government does?”

CH: “Of course I do. But there are some things I would like to stay in Westminster, policing being one of them.”

‘Serious’

In the Senedd on Tuesday Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price asked why the devolution of justice was not included in the Labour constitutional future report.

“The Brown commission recommendation to devolve just youth justice and probation takes us back 10 years in the devolution debate in Wales,” he said.

However, Mark Drakeford said that the report’s recommendations, if carried out, would be an important first step in transferring powers.

“I powerfully welcome the Gordon Brown report, and I powerfully welcome its very specific commitment that the devolution of criminal justice will begin with the next Labour Government,” he said.

“And let’s be clear, Llywydd: only a Labour Government will ever be able to set off on that journey and complete it. The Tories won’t do it, Plaid Cymru can’t do it, only Labour.

“Only Labour is able to deliver that, and the Brown report commits the party to begin that journey. I think it will be a fantastic thing if, in that next term, youth justice and the probation service are both transferred to this Senedd. That will be the start of that process.

“Of course, we want that process to go further. It’s the policy of the Welsh Government that the whole of the criminal justice system should become the responsibility of this Senedd. But every journey begins with the first step, and those steps are very clearly endorsed in the Gordon Brown report.4

“If you were serious about devolution, Llywydd, if you were serious about the powers of this place, you would welcome that first step.”

