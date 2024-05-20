Welsh Labour divide deepens over weekend

Emily Price

A divide in Welsh Labour over the leadership of the First Minister appears to have deepened further over the weekend with one senior source declaring, “we can’t carry on like this this”.

It comes amid claims by Vaughan Gething’s backers that scrutiny of him is racially driven.

Sources told Nation.Cymru the comments were made during an emergency meeting on Friday evening of Labour politicians following a tumultuous week which saw one member of the First Minister’s Cabinet sacked.

Plaid Cymru announced on Friday it had axed the co-operation agreement with the Welsh Government over concerns about the the First Minister’s judgement.

The agreement was not due to end until December this year.

The Party’s leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “When those around the First Minister are dissenting not consenting, we know that his ability to govern is diminished.

“Finding scapegoats for the purposes of self-preservation is never a good look.”

Pressure

Mr Gething has faced growing pressure since his election over a donation he accepted to his campaign from a convicted polluter.

A previously unseen iMessage sent during the Covid-19 pandemic was also later revealed by Nation.Cymru which appeared to show the then health minister’s intention to delete a discussion with ministers because it could be subject to freedom of information legislation.

In a shock announcement on Thursday (May 16) Mr Gething sacked junior minister Hannah Blythyn after he claimed she had been leaking information to the media.

Ms Blythyn denied the allegation saying: “Integrity is all in politics and I retain mine.”

Cabinet Secretary for Health Eluned Morgan told BBC Politics her understanding is that the leak can “definitely” be traced to Ms Blythyn’s phone.

She added that Ms Blythyn was an “excellent member of the government”.

Fair scrutiny

The First Minister’s supporters have said attacks on him have been racially motivated.

A statement by Welsh Labour’s BAME committee said some of the criticism by the press “has gone well beyond what one can reasonably call fair scrutiny”.

Reacting to the statement, the First Minister’s election campaign manager and Senedd advisor, Stewart Owadally said: “You can either listen to people’s experiences and reflect or you can instantly get defensive and lash out.”

A Daily Mail article about Mr Gething and former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has been widely condemned by Welsh Labour polticians for using “racially charged language”.

Sharing a screen grab of the article on X, Cabinet Secretary Dawn Bowden said: “Racism is in plain sight for those who want to see it.”

She later added: “The narrative around Vaughan Gething has all the hallmarks of institutional racism that I thought we had left behind a long time ago.”

Tenacity

One senior Labour source told Nation.Cymru they felt the First Minister was being “pursued with a tenacity that is unusual for Welsh politics” without “a single objective reason” for it.

They went on to compare coverage by the Welsh media of the First Minister with that of the former Plaid Cymru Assembly Member Simon Thomas who was sentenced in 2018 for making indecent images of children.

The source said: “It was never mentioned in the Chamber. Not once. And the media coverage was very limited, with no criticism of the leadership of Plaid for not doing due diligence in their selection of him. That’s just one example. There are many others.”

One Labour source who thanked Nation.Cymru for its coverage of the First Minister’s opening weeks in office said they felt Welsh Labour was, “acting in the best interest of themselves and not the country”.

Another senior Welsh Labour source claimed some of their colleagues had “gone overboard” at the weekend.

They said: “Things have got significantly worse over the last week. Relationships are beginning to break down.”

‘Outrageous’

Tory MS Gareth Davies said claims from Labour that criticisms of the First Minister are racially motivated are “outrageous”.

He said: “Maybe it’s more the £200k donation from a convicted offender and sacking a Minister without evidence?

“Is this really the state of Welsh politics when the party in Government resort to this?”

The Welsh Conservatives say it’s “odds on” for a vote of no confidence in the First Minister.

However tabling arrangements and the Whitsun break mean this may not happen for three weeks.

Plaid Cymru are said to be in talks with the Welsh Tories on whether to move together in a vote of no confidence.

Crisis

The Welsh Liberal Democrats say they are glad Plaid have “distanced themselves” from a Welsh Government that is “jumping from crisis to crisis”.

However, if the Tories, Lib Dem Jane Dodds and Plaid Cymru were to unite in a vote of no confidence in Mr Gething, he would survive unless at least one Labour MS voted against him.

Counsel General Mick Antoniw told the BBC that Welsh Labour are united behind the First Minister.

But one senior Welsh Labour source indicated to Nation.Cymru that some Labour MSs are making plans to move against the First Minister in a no confidence vote.

They said: “It’s going to be a horrible few weeks.”

Another senior Labour source said: “The time will come where many of us will have to say something publicly.”

Nation.Cymru does not reveal its sources.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

