Welsh Labour most successful party ‘in the democratic world’ as it celebrates 100 years of election wins says FM
The First Minister has said that Welsh Labour is the most successful political party “in the democratic world” as it celebrates 100 years of winning every Westminster and Senedd election in Wales.
Tomorrow will mark 100 years since November 15, 1922, when Labour became the largest party in Wales at a General Election.
Since then it has won every election in Wales at a UK and Welsh level, falling short only in EU elections in 2009 and 2019 where they fell behind the Conservatives, the Brexit Party and Plaid Cymru.
The party will celebrate its achievement at the Norwegian Church in Cardiff Bay tomorrow with an evening of music and speeches. A website Llafur100 has also been created by the National Library for Wales Political Archive to track the timeline of events over the last century.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s events, First Minister Mark Drakeford told the Daily Mirror: “Labour has much to celebrate by being the most successful political party in Wales – and indeed in the democratic world.
“Even when the party had difficult times across the UK, in Wales support remained solid – especially at the local government level.
“A part of the reason for that success is because we have never been complacent and we do not take the Welsh public for granted.
“Our politicians are rooted in our communities and we retain a strong link with our trade unions which gives us a real sense of what the public wants.
“Our work is never complete and we will continue to fight for social justice at every opportunity adapting to the demands of a changing society.”
‘Pragmatic’
Marking the centenary, Labour leader Keir Starmer also paid tribute to a “remarkable and unparalleled achievement”.
“Labour’s success in Wales reflects two things: first, the role of Wales in our party’s history. Welsh trade unionists were instrumental in the founding of our party, and it was a UK Labour government that created the now Senedd,” he told the Mirror.
“Devolving power to the Welsh people was about respecting the Welsh way of life and recognised that Welsh people are best placed to make decisions for their nation; this respect is held as firmly by the UK party today as it was then.
“And second, earning continued public trust is possible when we have and are guided by a firm set of values and principles.
“Labour’s record in Wales is an inspiration to our whole movement – but it’s more than electoral success.
“Successive Welsh Labour governments since 1999 have been able to put those values into practice to deliver for the Welsh people.”
Baroness Eluned Morgan, who has organised the centenary events, said: “‘Identity politics’ is a recently coined phrase, but throughout the last 100 years, Labour’s unique identity in Wales has meant we’ve built and maintained that special connection with the electorate.
“We haven’t always got it right, but we are big enough and representative enough to reflect upon the times when things have gone wrong and sought to put them right.
“It isn’t always easy, but we have done it in election after election.
“We have also demonstrated that above all we are pragmatic and practical politicians who will compromise and work with others if it helps us to achieve our political ambitions.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Welsh Labour is not a political party and only exists as a brand. It is ultimately an electoral device and it is only some twenty years old or so. The Labour Party has won a majority in Wales for a century. Prior to that it was the Liberal Party. The Tories have never won a democratic GE in Wales. And yet the Labour Party would still have us governed by them centrally from Westminster? Why?
Labour is the party of dependency, so that perverse relationship with London will exist regardless of what party governs the UK. It’s in the party’s DNA, centralise control with only limited devolved powers. As for Wales that dependency is manifested in the way Labour governs. Despite its alleged ideology it finds it easy to get cosy with big international business but does a lot less to foster indigenous economic growth and better quality jobs for the community in general. Keep the folks poor yet blame someone else for their conditions. And too many of our people fall for it repeatedly,… Read more »
Hi,
Well it’s funny how I’ve heard nothing but complaints of inaction and complacency by Nia Griffiths from people in Brighton?
Labour here has found the correct mix to appeal to everybody. They are, and will be a unionist party, and support the British state, but they field Indy candidates and make noises about standing up to, and are separate to Westminster. They deviate from Westminster policy, but only enough to make a slight difference, but not enough to upset London Labour, or the union in general. Love it or loath it, one must say that it has been clever and proven to work for them.
The baroness will be handing out red rose-tinted spectacles at celebration events.
Just in case the scales have fallen from any Labourite’s eyes.
The Cardiff Bay based Wales Labour government is essentially just one big spending department. They do not raise any meaningful income themselves at all. This the complete disconnect from the electorate and the shield of Westminster always there to deflect.
Neu yn wir mai’r Cymry yw un o’r cenhedloedd dallaf a mwyaf diweledigaeth a droediodd daear lân erioed, yn pleidleisio dros plaid unoliaethol a fyn eu rhwymo am byth wrth goron y concwerwr.