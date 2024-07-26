Welsh Labour MP at centre of Westminster “bullying” row

Martin Shipton

Cardiff North Labour MP Anna McMorrin allegedly told a woman MP who has spoken of herself as a domestic abuse victim that the party would withdraw support from her if she voted against the Government.

Apsana Begum was one of seven Labour MPs who defied the party Whip this week and backed an SNP amendment that would have scrapped the controversial two child benefits cap, which opponents argue has plunged hundreds of thousands of children into poverty,

The left wing journalist Owen Jones named Ms McMorrin in a thread on X, formerly Twitter, as the assistant government whip who spoke to Ms Begum, the MP for Poplar and Limehouse in London’s East End.

Jones wrote: “Two MPs tell me that this incident involves Labour Whip @AnnaMcMorrin. It is reported that, on the day of the vote on the two child benefits limit, Apsana Begum mentioned to McMorrin that the general election campaign was difficult, in part because she had to be escorted to the count. It is also reported that the general election campaign was difficult because her ex-husband was standing against her.

“McMorrin then reportedly said that in order to be supported, Begum needed to be a Labour MP – that is, not defy the Whip over the two child limit vote, and thus lose the Whip. It is also reported that Apsana told colleagues afterwards that she was shaken, and felt her request to not talk about this issue in this way was not respectful, and the whole thing had been wholly inappropriate. Now, it’s important to stress that Labour MPs have repeatedly emphasised that the problem with Labour’s Whipping operation is systemic – not a ‘bad egg’. I put these allegations to the Labour party, who tell me: ‘We do not recognise these allegations.’ “

Interview

Ms Begum was interviewed on LBC by the former BBC political editor Andrew Marr. She told him: “I was actually spoken to while I was actually in the chamber, and I was spoken to again before the vote … The nature of the whipping operation was very aggressive. “

Marr asked Ms Begum: “Do you feel you were improperly pressured? Do you feel that you were bullied by the whips?”

She responded: “Yes. It definitely felt like that. I’ve just run in an election in which my ex-husband was standing against me. I have been forthcoming about my experiences of domestic abuse and coercive control – and I really felt that my experiences were being recognised against me in this situation, and that was very shocking.

“Supporting me against my ex-husband being discussed in the context of a whipping operation is in my view unacceptable.

“Of course it’s unacceptable. It’s not just how I’ve been treated by my party in this regard up to now, but effectively saying to support me over domestic abuse was contingent on how I voted was shocking. Whether I have the Whip suspended or not, I’m still a Labour Party member.”

Ms Begum went on to defend her decision to defy the Whips on this issue, saying the party had fought the general election on a manifesto that promised steps would be taken to emanate child poverty and now it was turning down the opportunity to do so.

A member of Cardiff North Constituency Labour Party who did not wish to be named contacted NationCymru and said: “These alleged actions aren’t just worrying, but seeing as Anna was the Shadow Victims Minister until recently, they’re completely hypocritical too.

“Keir Starmer promised to stop the sleaze of the last government, but this is about as sleazy as you can get. She should do the honourable thing, resign her position as a whip and apologise to Apsana immediately.”

We left a message for Ms McMorrin, later receiving a response from a Labour Party press officer that repeated the line given to Owen Jones: “We do not understand these allegations.”

It is also understood that the Labour Party encourages anyone with a complaint to make one via the party’s standard procedures.

