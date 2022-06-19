Welsh Labour MP Chris Bryant criticises his own party’s Senedd reform plans
A Welsh Labour MP has criticised his own party’s plans to reform the Senedd, saying that they will make elected members “less connected to local people”.
Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said that his party branch had “voted unanimously” to oppose the plans because the constituencies would be too large.
The Welsh parliament voted last week to rubber-stamp the reforms which will see the number of members expanded from 60 to 96.
The 32 Westminster new constituencies will be paired to create 16 large constituencies electing six Senedd members each. It will also use closed proportional lists with integrated statutory gender quotas, in practice giving parties full control over their list of candidates.
“Although we support reform in principle, the Rhondda Labour Party voted unanimously last night against the present proposals for reform of the Senedd,” Chris Bryant said.
“We object to electing six representatives in each 200,000 constituency on closed lists. It will make MSs much less connected to local people.
Responding to criticism on social media, he clarified that he wasn’t asking for them to use the first past the post system.
“I don’t like large six member seats and closed lists,” he said. “There are other better proportional systems. I prefer top up lists.”
‘Secret’
His comments put him at odds with the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, who put forward the proposals jointly with Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.
Announcing the plans, Mark Drakeford said: “The case for Senedd reform has been made. We now need to get on with the hard work to create a modern Senedd, which reflects the Wales we live in today. A Parliament that truly works for Wales.
“The joint position statement we are publishing today will help support the important work of the cross-party Special Purpose Committee to move Senedd reform forwards.”
The Welsh Conservatives have strongly criticised the Senedd reform plans, with Monmouth MP David TC Davies used his speech at the Welsh Conservative conference to say that the new voting system will “lock in a Labour government forever”.
“By creating huge constituencies and using close PR [proportional representation] lists they’re going to remove the local accountability, which was supposed to be one of the advantages of having a Senedd, and concentrate power in the hands of a few party managers,” he said.
“The simple fact that they kept these plans a secret until the day after the local council elections tells us all we need to know.”
Os mae materion sy’n briodol i Senedd Cymru yn poeni Mr.Bryant cymaint, dylai fe wedi dechrau wrth geisio cael ei ethol i Senedd Cymru yn hytrach na Senedd San Steffan o ble mae e’n mynegi ei farn am ddiwygiadau i’r Senedd ~ If Mr.Bryant is so concerned with the affairs of the Senedd (Welsh Parliament), he should begin by trying to get himself elected to the Senedd rather than to the Westminster Parliament, from where he opines on Senedd reforms.
Druan na gaeth e’r rol llywydd odd e moyn; galle fe ‘di gwir gweini bobl y Rhondda wedyn!
Chris Bryant as usual is talking rubbish. This is a man, a self-servative, who on numerous occasions abstained on Plaid Cymru motions that could have devolved Criminal Justice powers to our Senedd but voted to devolve powers to Manchester. So instead of being the center of attention Chris put Wales first for once rather than be a cheerleader for the Conservative.party. Also I understand those Labour members in Rhondda concerns. They must not fear change but embrace it. As any loss of identity will not be theirs but Wales if we don’t expand the Senedd capacity from 60 to 96… Read more »
Does Chris Bryant seriously believe that people actually voted for him. Wake up Bryant, they vote for the Labour, not you.
The Boundary Commission reports that the new constituencies will have between 69,724 and 77,062 constituents. The new Welsh double constituencies will have between 139,448 and 154,124 constituents which is large but a lot smaller than the 200,000 mentioned in your report. The Rhondda Constituency Labour Party needs to have the right figures when it debates these changes.
The problem is the ‘closed lists’ bit. This puts all power into the hands of party managers, not the voters. We have no option to say that we prefer candidate A or candidate B – we get whoever the managers put at the top of the list. If they wanted to, the Tories could give Boris Johnson a permanent seat in the Senedd by putting him top of their list in the Canolbarth – assuming he isn’t in jail. Anything other than pure STV in multi-member constituencies is NOT acceptable, and I’m amazed that Plaid agreed to this anti-democratic abomination.… Read more »
No surprise to see the ‘devo sceptic’ wing of the welsh labour party (in the shape of chris bryant) attacking the proposed senedd reforms – wouldnt be surprised to see ‘Lord Bedwelty’ being wheeled out in the next few weeks to denounce the proposals. That said ive yet to hear anyone make a convincing arguments for ‘closed lists’ and the d’hondt method for allocating seats in the Senedd. I hope good sense prevails in the welsh labour and plaid leaderships and they ditch the former and embrace ‘open lists’ and STV for elections to the senedd from 2026.
I agree Leigh – on the face of it CB has a point – but when it comes from that centre of Labour forward thinking and support for devolved matters that is Rhondda Labour 😎😎😎 I have to take a look 👀 at what I’m drinking !!
Huh! The self publicist in chief reveals his colours.
TC ‘tells us all WE need to know’ with his protests against Senedd reform as his hypocrisy seeks to ‘lock in’ Tories to rule over this whole island ‘forever’. It is not a system but the electorate that decides who they wish to be governed by and it is the electorate of Wales that has decided to lock OUT Tories in every election ever held. It wasn’t a problem when they could choose to ignore us in their one nation utopia but now that OUR NATIONAL PARLIAMENT has rebuked them five times, they’re witnessing democracy that is not on their… Read more »
I agree with Chris Bryant. The proposed model of large seats with closed lists does not enhance local democracy or bring government closer to the people. It will, in my opinion, only make politicians seem much more distant. In my opinion, we should have either smaller (about 30-36) multi member constituencies electing 2,3, or 4 members each by STV, or we could 96 very small constituencies electing a single member by Supplementary Vote. These models would bring democracy closer to the people. Closed lists and large seats = distant politicians = hated political elites. I hope the WG and PC… Read more »
Expanding the Senedd and reducing the number of MPs to Westminster can only be a good thing, because the Welsh political mindset will be shifted further away from Westminster and closer to the Senedd. Furthermore we will have less career minded MPs like Chris Bryant, the Kinnocks, David Davies, Robin Millar etc who do nothing but belittle Wales whilst getting paid a hefty salary for it.
But I think STV is far more preferable, and gender quotas should be done away with.
The quotas worry me. I don’t want to be stuck with incompetent representatives, who only get in because they are used to make up the quota. It is pointless to push through people incapable of doing the job, a total disservice to the public who will have to rely on them, and frankly an insult to under-represented groups. The solution is surely to EMPOWER members of those groups by means of education, training and confidence building until they they have the personality, knowledge and skills to succeed in becoming selected on their own merits.
The Senedd does need to be made larger and more representative of Cymru/Wales.
In some ways I agree with Bryant, but Westminster saw off the 2011 AV referendum which was imperfect but much better than what existed and no one has dared suggest changes since.
I suspect the Tories are trying to use same tactic of amplifying somewhat justified criticism as a way of blocking improvements, but what is Bryant’s game?