Welsh Labour MP is ‘happy’ for Commission to look at independence

A Labour MP has said she is “happy” for a Constitutional Commission considering Wales’ future to look at the idea of independence.

Beth Winter, the MP for the Cynon Valley spoke about the independent Commission, which was set up by the Welsh Government, during a meeting of the Welsh Grand Committee in Westminster.

The Labour politician was asked about the subject by David TC Davies, a minister in the UK Government’s Wales Office, and in response she said that she has “no problem” with the Commission looking at “every possibility”

She argued that it is the “people of Wales who should decide”, the country’s future, and argued that those on the Commission have an “open mind as to what the recommendations could be in the future.”

The Commission is headed up by co-chairs Professor Laura McAllister, and Rowan Williams, a former Archbishop of Canterbury.

Monmouth MP David TC Davies has previously claimed that the co-chairs are not “objective” in an article for the Monmouthshire Beacon.

He predicted that the report would call for the Senedd to receive a “vast range of extra powers”, and for the First Minister of Wales to be given the power to “block” non-devolved laws from Westminster.

In the same article he also defended voting against Welsh devolution.

He said that he did so “on the grounds that it was a Trojan horse” that would be used by nationalists to achieve Welsh independence.

In the the Welsh Grand Committee, David TC Davies said: “Is the hon. Lady, as a member of the Labour party, comfortable that the commission has said that it is going to look at every question, including the question of independence? Is she happy that it will consider that?”

‘Every possibility’

Beth Winter replied: “I am happy that the commission will look at every possibility, because it is the people of Wales who should decide the future of Wales, so I have no a problem with that.

“The commission itself comprises a wide cross-section of Welsh society, including academics and labour unions as well as politicians, and they have an open mind as to what the recommendations could be in the future.

“We need to transform the UK into a voluntary partnership of nations that are equally democratic and where people feel that they can really take back control.

“If we are politicians to represent the interests of the majority of the people, there needs to be a different vision of a country, based on fairness, putting people before profit and devolving powers, thus giving wealth, opportunities and power into the hands of local communities.

“It is high time we had this discussion about the future of the Union, because it is to do with democracy and how we form our future and take back control, to give voice to those we are here to represent and work hand in hand with others to create a fairer, greener future across the UK that recognises and respects differences and therefore satisfies the needs of the people of Britain.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

