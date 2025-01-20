Welsh Labour MP tackles health board over NHS shortcomings, sparking row with Plaid Cymru

Martin Shipton

A Welsh Labour MP has raised urgent concerns about the state of healthcare on his patch following a recent meeting with health board officials.

But Plaid Cymru said Mid and South Pembrokeshire MP Henry Tufnell was ignoring the fact that NHS Wales has been run by Labour’s Welsh Government for 25 years.

Mr Tufnell said he had met senior figures at Hywel Dda University Health Board as the culmination of months of discussions and evidence-gathering by his team highlighted widespread challenges in accessing healthcare services and the serious impact these failings are having on constituents’ lives.

Analysis

During the meeting, Mr. Tufnell presented findings from his Pembrokeshire-wide survey completed by more than 1,000 residents, alongside a detailed analysis of his constituency casework.

The survey revealed stark realities about healthcare in the area:

• 62% of respondents wait more than a week to secure a GP appointment.

• 43% cited the lack of available appointments as their biggest challenge, while 36% reported difficulty getting through on the phone.

• 87% believe that healthcare services have worsened in recent years.

• Despite these issues, most respondents expressed satisfaction with the care they receive once they are able to see a GP, with frustrations centred on administrative and managerial systems.

Mr. Tufnell also presented specific examples from his casework, underscoring the severe consequences of the current healthcare challenges:

• A young woman suffering seizures has been forced to seek private care after repeated delays in accessing NHS neurology services.

• A patient with lupus has gone nearly three years without seeing an NHS rheumatologist, despite severe health complications.

• A constituent with cancer waited over a year for diagnosis and is still awaiting a treatment plan for a rare lymphoma.

• Ambulance delays included a 96-year-old woman waiting over 13 hours in severe pain and another constituent left immobile with a broken back for five hours before paramedics arrived.

‘Heartbreaking’

“These stories reflect the heartbreaking reality for many in Pembrokeshire,” said Mr Tufnell. “The healthcare system is not meeting the needs of the people it is meant to serve.

“My survey and casework reveal a system in crisis, one where patients are left in pain, vulnerable, and without the care they urgently need.”

To ensure accountability, Mr. Tufnell has submitted a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to the health board, seeking clarity on current waiting times, service availability, and planned measures to address these failings.

He said: “As an MP, I have a duty to hold the health board accountable and fight for improvements. This FOI is a critical step in understanding the underlying issues and ensuring transparency. My constituents deserve answers and, most importantly, action.”

Mr. Tufnell is now urging the health board to engage directly with him and his constituents, commit to concrete solutions, and arrange an in-person meeting with the health board’s chief executive.

He added: “The people of Pembrokeshire deserve nothing less than a healthcare system that works for them. I will continue to fight until we see meaningful change.”

Healthcare-related issues represent 14% of all constituency casework received by Mr Tufnell’s office.

The Pembrokeshire-wide survey was carried out for three weeks at the end of 2024 receiving more than 1,000 responses from residents across the constituency.

Hywel Dda University Health Board oversees healthcare provision in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire, managing local hospitals and community services.

Governance

Plaid Cymru health spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor responded to Mr Tufnell’s comments, stating: “A Labour MP complains about access to healthcare in Pembrokeshire, conveniently forgetting that it’s his own party that has run the NHS down for 25 years.

“He might want to read Plaid Cymru’s proposals to improve the governance of the NHS. It’s time for a fresh start.”

We put Mr ap Gwynfor’s comments to Mr Tufnell, who said: “While it’s true that Labour has overseen the NHS in Wales for 25 years, it’s overly simplistic to suggest this alone is the cause of the current challenges. The reality is that the Welsh NHS operates within the constraints of UK-wide funding policies and has faced 14 years of austerity under successive Conservative governments, which have severely limited resources and exacerbated workforce shortages.

“My focus remains on highlighting the issues and finding practical, collaborative solutions to improve healthcare for everyone in Wales. Blaming one party without acknowledging the broader context such as health board responsibility risks deflecting attention from the immediate action that’s needed to address these pressing challenges.

“The First Minister has been committed to listening to the concerns of people across Wales regarding access to healthcare services. The Welsh Government set expectations for health boards to improve their services last year.

“We now have two strong Labour governments working together, and executives on health boards across Wales should now improve their delivery in line with our mission or be sacked.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

