Welsh Labour MP writes scathing letter to Russian Ambassador to UK

A Welsh Labour MP has written a scathing letter to the Russian Ambassador to the UK.

Chris Bryant, who represents the constituency of Rhondda, and is Chair of the APPG on Russia, told that Ambassador Kelin that he should be “ashamed” of himself, following the Putin regime’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

He told the Ambassador that the Russian Government has launched a “war of aggression, which is itself a war crime”.

The Labour politician also took Kelin to task for shelling cities and for bombing civilian populations.

In his letter, Chris Bryant said: “At the last meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Russia you told us that it was ‘absolutely preposterous’ to suggest that Russia would invade Ukraine.

“You told us that it would be ‘sheer madness’ for President Putin to do so — and you guaranteed that no such thing would happen.”

‘Training purposes’

He added: “You maintained that Russian troops were only stationed on the Ukraine border for ‘training purposes’. Since then more than 150,000 Russian troops have invaded Ukraine from several different approaches.

“Your troops have shelled cities. Your ships have attacked Ukrainian defences. Your air force has bombed civilian populations. This is a war of aggression, which is itself a war crime. Other war crimes are being committed by your armed forces on a daily basis.

“The APPG on Russia has no argument with the people of Russia but we wholeheartedly condemn the actions taken by your government in attacking Ukraine.

“I hope President Putin faces criminal charges. A diplomat who cannot be trusted is no diplomat at all. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

