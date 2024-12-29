Welsh Labour MPs on course to lose their seats to Reform, says poll

Martin Shipton

Three prominent Welsh Labour MPs, all of them Ministers, would lose their seats to Reform UK if a general election was held now, according to a “megapoll” carried out for the Sunday Times.

Sir Chris Bryant would lose Rhondda and Ogmore, Dame Nia Griffith would lose Llanelli and Stephen Kinnock would be defeated in Aberafan Maesteg, the poll undertaken for the think tank More in Common suggests.

Until winning the enlarged constituency in July’s general election, Sir Chris had been MP for Rhondda since 2001. He currently holds two roles in the UK Government as Minister of State for Data Protection and Telecoms and Minister of State for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism.

Dame Nia is a Minister at the Wales Office and has been the MP for Llanelli since 2005. In July she had a majority of just 1,504 votes over Reform.

Mr Kinnock is the son of former Labour leader Lord Neil Kinnock and is Minister of State for Care. He was first elected to Westminster in 2015 to represent the former constituency of Aberavon.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire Labour MP Henry Tufnell, who won the newly created seat in July, would lose it to the Conservatives, according to the poll.

Several other results in Wales would be extremely tight, with Swansea West Labour MP Torsten Bell just 0.6% ahead of the Conservatives and 0.7% ahead of Reform.

Wide-ranging

While relatively few seats would change hands in Wales, in England and Scotland the changes would be much more wide-ranging.

Labour would lose its overall majority and be nearly 200 seats down on the 411 it won in July. Across Britain, it would lose 87 seats to the Tories, 67 to Reform and 26 to the SNP. Independents, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who took seats from Labour would retain them, and three more Independent MPs would be elected in seats with large numbers of Muslim voters who disapprove of Labour’s pro-Israel stance on the war in Gaza. One of the Labour casualties would be UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who would lose Ilford North to an Independent.

The overall outcome would be a hung Parliament, with Labour on 228 seats, the Conservatives on 222, Reform 72, the Lib Dems 58, SNP 37 and Green Party 2.

The implied national vote share has Labour on 25%, the Conservatives on 26%, Reform on 21%, the Lib Dems on 14%, the Greens on 8%, the SNP on 2% and other parties on 3%.

Cabinet Ministers losing to Reform would include Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner; the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper; the Defence Secretary, John Healey; the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband; the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson; and the Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds.

The polling model, created with survey data of more than 11,000 people, highlights a significant acceleration of electoral fragmentation since July’s general election.

The polling model is based on voting intention data collected between October 31 and December 16 from 11,024 adults in Great Britain.

Projected results for the 32 seats in Wales

Aberafan Maesteg

Reform UK Gain From Labour

Conservative: 21.8%

Labour: 25.0%

Liberal Democrat: 0.9%

Reform UK: 27.8%

Green: 10.5%

Plaid Cymru: 12.7%

Other: 1.4%

Alyn and Deeside

Labour Hold

Conservative: 20.2%

Labour: 45.8%

Liberal Democrat: 6.3%

Reform UK: 12.8%

Green: 8.0%

Plaid Cymru: 4.4%

Other: 2.4%

Bangor Aberconwy

Labour Hold

Conservative: 22.3%

Labour: 34.2%

Liberal Democrat: 3.8%

Reform UK: 14.5%

Green: 4.1%

Plaid Cymru: 19.7%

Other: 1.4%

Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney

Labour Hold

Conservative: 21.5%

Labour: 27.0%

Liberal Democrat: 0.9%

Reform UK: 17.8%

Green: 21.2%

Plaid Cymru: 9.3%

Other: 2.5%

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe

Liberal Democrat Hold

Conservative: 19.5%

Labour: 18.7%

Liberal Democrat: 25%

Reform UK: 17.9%

Green: 4.3%

Plaid Cymru: 12.7%

Other: 2.0%

Bridgend

Labour Hold

Conservative: 19.4%

Labour: 40.6%

Liberal Democrat: 6.3%

Reform UK: 16.6%

Green: 5.1%

Plaid Cymru: 10.1%

Other: 1.8%

Caerfyrddin

Plaid Cymru Hold

Conservative: 21.3%

Labour: 21.7%

Liberal Democrat: 3.3%

Reform UK: 16.2%

Green: 4.7%

Plaid Cymru: 31.6%

Other: 1.2%

Caerphilly

Labour Hold

Conservative: 18.0%

Labour: 38.9%

Liberal Democrat: 2.9%

Reform UK: 16.3%

Green: 10.5%

Plaid Cymru: 12.1%

Other: 1.3%

Cardiff East

Labour Hold

Conservative: 21.3%

Labour: 26.8%

Liberal Democrat: 5.1%

Reform UK: 16.0%

Green: 15.6%

Plaid Cymru: 14.7%

Other: 0.5%

Cardiff North

Labour Hold

Conservative: 21.5%

Labour: 38.8%

Liberal Democrat: 11.3%

Reform UK: 6.1%

Green: 7.5%

Plaid Cymru: 11.2%

Other: 3.5%

Cardiff South and Penarth

Labour Hold

Conservative: 19.0%

Labour: 30.7%

Liberal Democrat: 5.1%

Reform UK: 12.5%

Green: 14.7%

Plaid Cymru: 15%

Other: 2.9%

Cardiff West

Labour Hold

Conservative: 22.4%

Labour: 32.3%

Liberal Democrat: 3.6%

Reform UK: 10.5%

Green: 10.4%

Plaid Cymru: 18.0%

Other: 2.9%

Ceredigion Preseli

Plaid Cymru Hold

Conservative: 14.9%

Labour: 15.1%

Liberal Democrat: 9.0%

Reform UK: 12.0%

Green: 7.9%

Plaid Cymru: 40.6%

Other: 0.6%

Clwyd East

Labour Hold

Conservative: 25.6%

Labour: 36.3%

Liberal Democrat: 6.9%

Reform UK: 14.0%

Green: 5.4%

Plaid Cymru: 9.1%

Other: 2.7%

Clwyd North

Labour Hold

Conservative: 28.6%

Labour: 30.7%

Liberal Democrat: 2.8%

Reform UK: 21.1%

Green: 5.0%

Plaid Cymru: 10.1%

Other: 1.7%

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Plaid Cymru Hold

Conservative: 16.0%

Labour: 24.3%

Liberal Democrat: 3.3%

Reform UK: 9.9%

Green: 5.8%

Plaid Cymru: 39.7%

Other: 0.9%

Gower

Labour Hold

Conservative: 21.8%

Labour: 41.0%

Liberal Democrat: 10.6%

Reform UK: 10.6%

Green: 6.3%

Plaid Cymru: 9.1%

Other: 0.6%

Llanelli

Reform UK Gain From Labour

Conservative: 17.0%

Labour: 29.8%

Liberal Democrat: 1.3%

Reform UK: 30.3%

Green: 5.1%

Plaid Cymru: 15.2%

Other: 1.5%

Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare

Labour Hold

Conservative: 20.4%

Labour: 27.8%

Liberal Democrat: 1.4%

Reform UK: 26.5%

Green: 10.0%

Plaid Cymru: 12.6%

Other: 1.4%

Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Conservative Gain From Labour

Conservative: 28.1%

Labour: 24.1%

Liberal Democrat: 6.7%

Reform UK: 20.9%

Green: 5.0%

Plaid Cymru: 13.8%

Other: 1.4%

Monmouthshire

Labour Hold

Conservative: 26.0%

Labour: 38.6%

Liberal Democrat: 13.4%

Reform UK: 8.3%

Green: 5.7%

Plaid Cymru: 6.5%

Other: 1.6%

Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

Labour Hold

Conservative: 19.3%

Labour: 30.9%

Liberal Democrat: 11.1%

Reform UK: 15.7%

Green: 7.8%

Plaid Cymru: 12.7%

Other: 2.6%

Neath and Swansea East

Labour Hold

Conservative: 20.0%

Labour: 31.4%

Liberal Democrat: 2.6%

Reform UK: 24.4%

Green: 8.6%

Plaid Cymru: 11.5%

Other: 1.5%

Newport East

Labour Hold

Conservative: 23.3%

Labour: 33.4%

Liberal Democrat: 2.0%

Reform UK: 19.9%

Green: 12.3%

Plaid Cymru: 7.3%

Other: 2.0%

Newport West and Islwyn

Labour Hold

Conservative: 21.1%

Labour: 42.1%

Liberal Democrat: 4.4%

Reform UK: 15.2%

Green: 8.1%

Plaid Cymru: 7.4%

Other: 1.5%

Pontypridd

Labour Hold

Conservative: 22.6%

Labour: 32.2%

Liberal Democrat: 2.9%

Reform UK: 17.9%

Green: 8.5%

Plaid Cymru: 13.3%

Other: 2.8%

Rhondda and Ogmore

Reform UK Gain From Labour

Conservative: 20.8%

Labour: 21.6%

Liberal Democrat: 0.8%

Reform UK: 28.6%

Green: 10.9%

Plaid Cymru: 15.6%

Other: 1.8%

Swansea West

Labour Hold

Conservative: 22.0%

Labour: 22.6%

Liberal Democrat: 3.1%

Reform UK: 21.9%

Green: 13.3%

Plaid Cymru: 14.6%

Other: 2.6%

Torfaen

Labour Hold

Conservative: 21.5%

Labour: 37.2%

Liberal Democrat: 2.6%

Reform UK: 20.5%

Green: 10.6%

Plaid Cymru: 6.5%

Other: 1.2%

Vale of Glamorgan

Labour Hold

Conservative: 25.9%

Labour: 32.7%

Liberal Democrat: 6.5%

Reform UK: 16.2%

Green: 4.5%

Plaid Cymru: 12.9%

Other: 1.3%

Wrexham

Labour Hold

Conservative: 26.1%

Labour: 35.6%

Liberal Democrat: 5.5%

Reform UK: 15.1%

Green: 6.4%

Plaid Cymru: 9.5%

Other: 1.8%

Ynys Mon

Plaid Cymru Hold

Conservative: 18%

Labour: 27.7%

Liberal Democrat: 2.9%

Reform UK: 17.8%

Green: 3.4%

Plaid Cymru: 29.7%

Other: 0.7%

