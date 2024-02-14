Welsh Labour should always be distinctively and confidently Welsh – Jeremy Miles

Welsh Labour leadership candidate Jeremy Miles says the party in Wales should always be “distinctively and confidently Welsh”.

Mr Miles, who is going head-to-head with Vaughan Gething in the leadership election, has also set out a detailed plan to strengthen Welsh Labour and has pledged to ensure the party remains “firmly rooted in communities” across Wales.

He has also stated that if elected as the party’s next leader, he will put the party on red alert to fight the next UK General Election on his first day in office.

Proud

Mr Miles, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, said: “I’m proud to be Welsh, and proud to be Labour. My values are Welsh Labour’s values – and I’ve been a member of our party for more than 35 years.

“Welsh Labour is home to good-hearted people of passion and talent, and commitment to the causes of equality and social justice. My generation are the inheritors of a radical Welsh Labour tradition – shaped over the years by Rhodri, Carwyn and Mark. The task is to apply our enduring values to the changing world we live in. Under my leadership, we will do exactly that.

“We must renew the unspoken contract between members and the party. As members knock on doors ahead of the General Election, we must embrace the latest campaign techniques and help activists to develop the latest campaign organisation skills.

“Alongside this we must recognise their dedication, energy, and ideas are why we succeed. Which is why I’m committing myself and Welsh Labour Ministers in a government I lead to ongoing engagement with our constituency labour parties, affiliates and the many traditions that make up our party in Wales.”

Modern Wales

In his manifesto, Miles said Welsh Labour must reflect modern Wales in all its diversity, in its organisation and in its representation.

To deliver that, he is supporting women’s leadership in the party, guarantees on representation on shortlists and implementing the campaign objectives of the Welsh Labour Charter for Women.

And he will also proactively support local parties to search for talented candidates for the 2026 Senedd selections, ensuring better representation in particular of women, Black, Asian and minority ethnic candidates, disabled candidates and LGBT+ candidates and work with trade unions to encourage and support candidates from their membership.

Mr Miles added: “Welsh Labour must reflect all parts of our country – north, south, urban, rural – and embrace our national commitment to the Welsh language in all that we do as a party.

“I will listen to the experiences of women within our movement as we continue to remove barriers to representation at all levels. I was proud to be an active supporter of the Welsh Labour Charter for Women from its foundation a decade ago. It is work I will carry forward as leader.”

