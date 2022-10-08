Welsh lamb exported to USA for first time in 25 years

Lamb from Wales will be shipped to the USA for the first time in more than 25 years today.

The consignment, which has been processed at Dunbia, Carmarthenshire is the first since imports were banned in 1996, as a result of BSE, or “mad cow disease”.

A similar ban on beef was lifted last year.

Welsh Government, alongside Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales, have worked with the US Government to gain access for Welsh Lamb once again.

Hybu Cig Cymru estimates the potential market for Welsh Lamb in the USA could be worth up to £20 million a year within five years of the export restrictions being removed.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: “Wales produces some of the very best lamb in the world, and it is great news people in the US will now be able enjoy it.