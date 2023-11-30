Welsh landmarks set to be illuminated in support of charity this Christmas

Landmarks across Wales are set to light up green on the longest night of the year in support of the NSPCC.

Buildings and landmarks in Wales, including Harbour Bridge and Sky Tower in Rhyl will be going green on Wednesday, December 6, in support of the children’s charity and the help it provides young people in their darkest hours.

Darkest nights

Other sites in Wales will light up for the NSPCC on December 22, the longest night of the year, include Newport Civic Centre and Pontypool Civic Centre in Torfaen.

The NSPCC is calling on families and friends across Wales to get together and sign up to walk 5km that night to raise vital funds for the charity and its Childline service, which will have counsellors on hand to answer life-changing calls throughout the festive period, including Christmas Day.

Emma Brennan, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NPSCC Cymru, said: “Our Childline service is expecting a child to contact them every 45 seconds this Christmas, and while it’s free for them to contact the service over the phone or internet, every counselling session costs the charity around £4.”

She added: “For children facing abuse, the winter nights can be long and lonely, and we want all children to know that Childline is here for them, even on the darkest nights. We rely on public donations for around 90% of our funding, and by joining us on December 22 you can help Childline answer more life-changing calls.

“Whether you’re enjoying mulled wine and mince pies on the way around, wearing reindeer antlers, Santa hats or light-up accessories, or just pulling on your warmest coats and hats and enjoying the view, you’ll be helping Childline be a lifeline for children this Christmas.”

Vitally important service

NSPCC have said that while children are at home for the holidays, they are cut off from other support systems, which means the Childline service is vitally important at Christmas.

Last Christmas, Childline delivered more than 1,000 high-risk counselling sessions, with 64% of high-risk calls and web chats during that period coming in after dark. Childline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Last year, hundreds of people walked 5k on the longest night of the year and raised over £100,000 to help fund vital NSPCC services, like Childline.

To find out more or sign up for this year’s Walk for Children, click here or go to www.nspcc.org.uk and search ‘WALK FOR CHILDREN’.

