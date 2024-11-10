Welsh language ambassadors help promote use of Welsh after school

29 new young ambassadors are set to work alongside their peers in schools across Wales to help raise awareness of the benefits of using the Welsh language after leaving school.

Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol has announced the names of the new ambassadors from secondary schools across Wales for the 2024-25 academic year.

An eye on the future

Among the ambassadors that have been chosen are Rhys Matthews, a pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff, who is also a member of band, Taran.

Rhys is currently studying A levels in Welsh, History and Maths, and looks forward to promoting the importance of Welsh music while being an ambassador.

He said:”Music is very important as it’s the key to enable many young people to embrace and use their Welsh beyond school. As an ambassador, I look forward to promoting the Welsh language as a vibrant and exciting language, which opens so many doors.”

Rhodd Auronwen Jones from Ysgol Morgan Llwyd, Wrexham is a proud member of ‘Côr Ni’, a new choir established in Wrexham for the National Eisteddfod 2025.

She said:”I’m excited to be an ambassador for the Coleg at my school to promote the Welsh language in my area, especially at the Wrexham National Eisteddfod next year.”

“Many people think that not many people speak Welsh in Wrexham, but there is a fantastic Welsh community here!

Jacob Simmonds, a pupil at Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw is keen to work with children in the future.

He added: “I would like to work with children, whether in education or in the social care sector, and I feel the Welsh language will be extremely useful in communicating with children.

“I’ve been brought up in a non-Welsh speaking household so I value my Welsh language education and the opportunities that have been open to me. As an ambassador for the Coleg, I will be promoting how the Welsh language will be beneficial in future careers.”

Straight to work

The ambassadors will begin their work this month, and they will develop skills representing the Coleg Cymraeg and their school at events at Wales’ biggest festivals, and in creating content for social media.

Elin Williams, Marketing Manager at Coleg Cymraeg, said: “The school ambassador scheme is going from strength to strength with a number of schools now contacting us with great enthusiasm to be part of the scheme.

“We are looking forward to working with all the new ambassadors and sincerely hope that they will be able to inspire their peers to continue their education through the medium of Welsh.”

To find out more about the ambassadors and to follow the scheme during the year, visit the Coleg Cymraeg social media.

Tik Tok, Instagram, X and Facebook: @colegcymraeg

Find out more about Coleg Cymraeg here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

