Welsh Language and Education Bill aims to give all children in Wales opportunity to speak Welsh

A new Welsh Language and Education Bill has been published today that aims to ensure that no child misses out on the opportunity to become a confident Welsh speaker, but campaigners say the Bill fails to go far enough.

The Welsh Government has today published the new Welsh Language and Education Bill, aimed at giving every child in Wales a fair opportunity to speak Welsh independently and confidently, whatever their background or schooling.

Currently, pupils’ ability to speak Welsh varies significantly depending on which school they attend- the Bill sets out to close this gap.

Widespread support

Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy, and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said: “The Welsh language belongs to us all, and these proposals are about giving children and young people a fairer chance to become Welsh speakers.

“There is widespread support for our vision of one million Welsh speakers, and today, we’re taking a crucial step towards realising that ambition.

“As a government, we’re committed to building a Wales where the Welsh language thrives in every community, and where all can be proud of their bilingual or multilingual heritage and skills.”

Universal availability

The Bill also proposes making Welsh language immersion education universally available across Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, added: “Our approach to immersing learners in the Welsh language is unique to us in Wales, and I take pride in what our teachers and educational practitioners do every day.

“The Bill is a long-term project and we’ll continue to support our schools to introduce more Welsh into their activities.”

Support for schools includes working with the sector to increase the number of staff able to work through the medium of Welsh, developing the language skills of the existing workforce, and providing Welsh language learning materials.

Lisa Jenkins, Senior Assistant Headteacher at Ysgol Stanwell School, said: “We are fully committed to making our learners proficient in the Welsh language and have invested significantly in promoting the benefits of bilingualism. Since 2023 it has been one of our school improvement priorities and is a focus of much of our work regarding standards, values and skills development. We have adapted our timetable to increase the number of Welsh lessons in Years 7 and 8 to ensure they are immersed in the language more frequently and are continually looking to recruit Welsh speakers to support us in our long term vision.

“This new Bill is intended to build on these foundations and we are supportive of any measures that support schools to achieve this.”

“Envious”

American-born Isabella Colby Browne moved to Flintshire at a young age, shared her experience: “For a while as a Welsh learner, I was envious of my friends who had gone to Welsh-medium schools.

“After going to an English-medium school and then deciding to learn Welsh later, I’ve had my own unique and exciting experience of learning the language.”

The Bill introduces a standard method for describing people of all ages’ ability in Welsh, a move welcomed by business leaders. Siân Goodson, Founder & Managing Director of Goodson Thomas executive search company said: “We recognise the value of enabling young people to be independent and confident Welsh speakers by the time they leave school. We often have conversations with candidates who underestimate their language skills and work with them to bridge the gap between their perceived abilities with the expectations of our clients.

Dedication

Contents of the Bill

Provide a statutory basis for the target of having one million Welsh speakers by 2050, as well as other targets relating to the use of the language, including in the workplace and socially;

Establish a standard method for describing ability in Welsh based on the common reference levels of the European Common Reference Framework on Languages;

Make provision about the designation of statutory language categories for schools, together with requirements for the amount of Welsh language education provided (including minimum), and Welsh language learning goals attached to the categories;

Linking the language planning undertaken at national level (by imposing a duty on Welsh Ministers to produce a National Framework on Welsh Education and Learning Welsh), at local authority level (by imposing a duty on local authorities to produce Welsh in Education Local Strategic Plans), and at school level (by imposing a duty on schools to produce Welsh language education delivery plans);

The establishment of a statutory body, the National Institute of Learning Welsh, will be responsible for supporting people (of all ages) to learn Welsh.

Language campaigners have expressed their disappointment that the Welsh Language Education Bill doesn’t have a goal to teach all children in Wales through the medium of Welsh.

Following the publication of the Welsh Language and Education Bill today, Cymdeithas yr Iaith have said that the Government is missing “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to set a long-term goal that all children will receive Welsh-medium education.

Priority

The group’s priority in the coming months will be to strengthen the legislation during its journey through the Senedd.

Osian Rhys from Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s education group said: “For us, the goal is clear: Welsh-medium education for everyone, so that every child leaves school confident in speaking the language.

The Bill in its current form misses a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make Welsh-medium education for everyone a long-term goal, and to set statutory targets that will ensure that local councils are obliged to work towards that straight away.”

Toni Schiavone from Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s education group added: “Cymdeithas yr Iaith has long campaigned for a Welsh language education act, so we welcome the publication of the Bill, and we also welcome the aim that all pupils should leave school confident in speaking Welsh.

“But if that’s the Government’s aim, their Bill should ensure that 100% of our children will receive a Welsh-medium education by 2050, with clear targets and strong financial commitments for that set out in statute.

“Now is the time to invest in our education system and in our children and young people.

“Our priority in the coming months will be to strengthen the Bill by encouraging amendments to it during its journey through the Senedd, to ensure that, in the future, no child is left behind.”

