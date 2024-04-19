Welsh Language Commissioner praises ‘vital work’ of NSPCC Cymru

The Welsh Language Commissioner has praised the work of NSPCC Cymru on a visit to the charity’s Cardiff hub.

Efa Gruffudd Jones met with staff from across the organisation, including, from its campaigns, policy and public affairs and fundraising teams, as well as its Welsh Language Development officer today (Wednesday, April 17).

The Welsh Language Commissioner’s Office’s announced NSPCC Cymru as its charity of the year in August, recognising its commitment to the Welsh language and the progress it is making in offering services to children and young people in Welsh.

Commendation

The charity – which was awarded the Commissioner’s Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer scheme) commendation in 2022 – provides Welsh speaking counsellors for children using its Childline service and a Welsh email response service for the adult Helpline. Its popular resources and lesson plans designed for schools are also available in Welsh.

Efa Gruffudd Jones said: “I was delighted to visit NSPCC Cymru to learn more about the charity’s vital work. It is crucial that these services are offered bilingually, and I welcome NSPCC Cymru’s commitment to use the Welsh language in its day-to-day work.

“I am proud that they are part of our Cynnig Cymraeg which aims to increase the use of the Welsh language among charities and businesses.

“As an organisation we are very much looking forward to continuing to collaborate with NSPCC Cymru to promote their Welsh language services as they continue with the important work of supporting and protecting children and young people across Wales.”

The Welsh Language Commissioner’s Office has a regulatory role in ensuring organisations keep to certain standards, while also promoting the use of the Welsh language in everyday life.

Its decision to adopt NSPCC Cymru as its sponsored charity this year reflects a close working relationship between the two organisations which began with a joint Welsh Language Progress Plan in 2018.

Supporting NSPCC Cymru as its charity of the year – which includes involvement in fundraising events and activities – has helped boost the charity’s resources and supported its vital services.

Goals

Mali Llyfni, Welsh Language Development Officer at the NSPCC, said: “We are hugely grateful for the support of the Welsh Language Commissioner’s Office as we seek to increase the use of the Welsh language across our services.

“Fully embracing and valuing the language and cultural differences in Wales will help us to achieve our goals, which include everyone playing their part to prevent child abuse, every child being safe online, and children feeling safe and listened to and being supported.

“This partnership is making a big difference in helping us to achieve our ambitions and in providing such important services to children and young people in Wales.”

NSPCC Cymru/Wales is urging anyone with concerns about a child’s welfare or safety to contact the NSPCC Helpline to speak to one of the charity’s professionals.

People can call 0808 800 5000, email [email protected] or fill in the online form.

